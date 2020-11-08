The streets of our quiet neighborhood were alive with the undead.
Ghouls wandered the spaces street lights didn’t reach. Superheroes bounded from porch to porch. Some kind of Viking/medieval knight hybrid peddled by on his BMX, a broadsword thumping against the spokes of his back tire. Michael Myers waved at me from the front step of a well-lit single story with his left hand. His right was clutching a kitchen knife.
I waved back, grinning like a kid. Because, for the first Halloween in years, that’s how I felt. Like the monster kid I’ve always been at heart.
I was reared on a steady diet of B-movie giant critters, misunderstood mutants and creatures from worlds beyond our own. My heart belongs to the city-stomping kaiju, hockey-masked teen-slashers and those poor souls who transform into snarling, hair-covered beasties every time the moon is full.
Halloween is my Christmas – which isn’t exactly fair, because I actually like Halloween. (Take that, Santa!)
Between my two hoods (child and adult), Halloween gained an unfairly bad rap. I’m sure you’ve heard the stories about razor blades in apples and drugs in candy, neither of which hold up to much scrutiny. Drugs are expensive, right? You have to mortgage your house to buy a pack of Gillettes. Why would you want to waste such treasures on random children?
But fact and perception are often at odds, and many seem to have bought into the idea, without evidence, that Halloween night poses a threat to their children. Streets which once bustled with luminous princesses, colorful cartoon characters and indescribable grotesqueries (my peeps) have largely emptied, their denizens drawn instead to the “safety” of single-location events for their Halloween night festivities.
But this Halloween was different.
Some of this is going to be a natural result of my current point in parenthood. My daughter, Arlie, is 4, which is just about the perfect age to really “get” the complexities of dressing up in silly costumes and begging your neighbors for candy. She was much more in the spirit of the holiday this year. She’d selected her costume early in the month, helped spookify the house with Styrofoam tombstones and black-and-orange string lights, and took every opportunity available to pop out screaming from behind our living room door in almost entirely futile attempts to heart-attack me to death.
Trick-or-treating was a blast, too. She kept her costume on this year, which was an automatic improvement over Halloween 2019. She also seemed to have more fun with the whole concept. She posed for pictures next to creepy decorations, squealed when that aforementioned Michael Myers made like he was going to gut her with a kitchen knife (she then promptly informed her parents he was “just a guy in a mask”) and, once she tired of going door-to-door, yelled from our front porch to her fellow trick-or-treaters to “come get some candy.” It was wonderful.
But there was something else special about this year. Because most of those single-location events were canceled, traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating came shambling out of the grave. Our streets were filled with tiny ghouls, vampires and witches. Neighbors sat on their decorated porches passing out candy to any creature that wandered their way. A police officer, cruising the neighborhood, passed out fistfuls of candy. Screams … the joyous kind … and cries of “happy Halloween” could be heard echoing across the sweep of houses.
In other words, Halloween felt like Halloween again. It did this monster kid’s oozing heart an otherworld of good.