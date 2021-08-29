I had just begun fussing at my daughter about the need to change either her eating or bathroom habits when the sight of her stopped me in my tracks.
I may have said something, or possibly mustered some noise to properly express the shock of what I saw when I peered into our hallway bathroom. What I definitely remember was the sound of her cackling … a gleeful noise so pure it bordered on madness.
Truthfully, I should have expected some insanity. When Arlie had summoned me from my rare moment of solitude in our living room, I could detect the hint of mischief in her voice.
“Daddy … come here. I have to show you something.”
From the way her voice echoed – sounding vaguely as if she were calling from the vast emptiness of space – I could tell she was in the bathroom. Nothing good ever comes from being summoned into a bathroom by a 5-year-old.
Privacy is already a rarity in the Armour household, surpassed in scarcity only by shame. I’d estimate I’m called into a bathroom an average of 37 times a day to address all manner of issues, from the hygienical (“Do I have to wash my hair?”) to the philosophical (“Which member of the Paw Patrol is your favorite?”) to the scatological (“I need you to stand and watch me as I wipe, Daddy.”).
Distressingly often, however, I am called to assist Arlie in disposing of her waste. Not that I want to dig too deeply into my kid’s digestive health at 11:17 on a Thursday morning, but the combination of her diet – which comprises mostly pasta-based dishes and various forms of preserved fruit – coupled with her absolute refusal to pencil in time to evacuate her colon between pretending her stuffed animals need medical treatment for unseen injuries and watching YouTube videos of other kids playing with toys she’ll never own creates some nightmare scenarios when her body absolutely insists upon either a trip to the toilet or icky-sticky combustion. Her pick.
So far, she’s consistently gone with the latter.
But because she’s waited so long to succumb to one of her body’s biological functions, she tends to … and how do I put this delicately … lay eggs the size of softballs. And because the typical Mississippi home isn’t equipped with pipework capable of disposing of such monstrosities, my daughter’s trips to the bathroom frequently result in clogged toilets and the subsequent plunging those require to make life normal again.
All of that is to say that, when I hear the spacey echo of my daughter’s voice wafting from the bathroom, I tense up at the inevitable task ahead.
So, you can imagine my surprise when I was called upon not to remove an evacuation the size of an ogre’s fist from our hallway bathroom, but something else entirely.
“Look at me, Daddy!” Arlie said to me between fits of giggles.
How could I do anything but? There she stood, near the toilet, naked as the day she came screaming into this world. Between her cheeks … the ones down low, not up top … she had stuffed a wad of toilet paper, the visible end of which she had spread out like one of those lace fans Southern belles are always waving in their faces.
As I stared, my face no doubt a mask of shock and confusion, my daughter wiggled her naked rear end.
“I’m a peacock,” she told me.
Disbelief kept me in place for a few moments, hovering just outside the bathroom door as I silently stared at my kid flapping her toilet paper train, before I finally shook enough of it away to turn slowly and walk away.
From behind me, the bathroom echoed with the sound of my child’s frantic giggling.
