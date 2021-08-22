I held my breath as I cracked my daughter’s bedroom door, the hinges groaning as I carefully pushed it open just wide enough to fit my head.
As my eyes adjusted to the dark, I kept careful watch on my daughter, buried among the pile of stuffed toys she keeps atop her mattress. I didn’t move … took only the shallowest of breaths … as I waited for a sign that she had been alerted to my presence. A shifting of position. A violent snort. Or, most dreadful of all, the sudden calling of my name, her voice no louder than a whisper, but as bone-chilling as a death wail.
Although the night was warm, I felt nothing but cold.
Arlie showed no sign of being disturbed. I released my breath and, before I could stop myself, voiced a question that had haunted me for the past 10 minutes.
“Why did I have to fall asleep on the couch?”
Ten minutes earlier
The living room was dark when I awoke, lit only by the flicker of the TV and a commercial for the short-lived Saturday morning cartoon “Inhumanoids,” part of the “Best Commercials of the 80s” playlist I’d fallen asleep watching.
It took me a few beats to process where I was and how I’d gotten there. When I finally grasped my situation, my brained immediately flipped its panic switch.
I grabbed my phone and thumbed it to life, squinting into the beam of light that exploded from the screen. I nearly screamed.
“2:14 a.m.,” it said.
“No,” I whispered back. It was all I had the strength to do.
My mind shook off the remnants of slumber and began running through my options, neither of which were great:
1. Spend the rest of the night on the living room couch, or
2. Head to the bedroom.
Option one would be tough. Although unintentionally falling asleep on the couch has never been a challenge – I just need to settle back to watch a show or movie and, a few minutes later, I’m out – purposefully attempting to get a restful night’s sleep on the thing is a surefire way to spend a few hours waking up intermittently before inevitably resigning myself to a day of exhaustion.
But option two required crossing through a bedroom – in this case Arlie’s – to reach the master. And crossing through Arlie’s room presented the worst of all possible outcomes … one that could pickle even the most sane parent’s mind in the juices of madness:
She might wake up.
Ten minutes later
With all the care of a thief sneaking his way into a vault, I slowly slid open the pocket door separating our bedroom from Arlie’s, keeping my eye on my sleeping daughter as I opened a gap just large enough to slip through.
I slid my foot across the threshold of our bedroom. Across the room, I could see our bed, the quilt and covers piled into a small mound where my wife was sleeping. Almost there.
I stepped inside.
The floorboard groaned.
I snapped my head around and watched, horrified, as my daughter shifted in her bed. She sighed … a sound like the mournful warning of a tornado siren, one that signals imminent doom. I held perfectly still.
Eyes still closed, Arlie reached a tiny hand to her face and scratched her nose, then settled.
I exhaled, slipped fully into the bedroom and pulled the door closed behind me.
Sliding into bed, I could already feel relief lulling me to sleep. I listened to the sound of my wife breathing beside me, each breath like a tiny lullaby as I drifted away.
Faintly, from the darkness on the far side of the room, I heard a small voice, no louder than a whisper, but as bone-chilling as a death wail.
“Daddy?” it said.