I awoke from my nap on the couch to a strange sound coming from my dining room, a noise not unlike a marble rolling across the hardwood.
The noise was unfamiliar, but I had my suspicions about what was causing it. My eyes narrowed; a curse slipped from my lips.
“It can’t be,” I whispered to the empty room. “The cats took care of it.”
During my subsequent investigation, I moved furniture, shifted and searched, crawled and peered and hunted, but couldn’t find the source of the sound.
Then I heard it again. I looked up at the ceiling and cursed again.
There was a mouse in my attic. I just knew it.
I’d been hoping the dead mouse I’d discovered in our driveway a few days earlier was evidence our cats had finally pulled their weight. It’d looked as if it might have been sleeping. Its body was in remarkably pristine condition considering what I imagined must have been a violent death. Although it’s been years since I took that correspondence course in rodent anatomy, to my eye there didn’t appear to be any significant damage to its diminutive frame. Not a single drop of blood stained its light gray fur. It looked as if the little guy or girl just keeled over, the victim of a pint-sized heart attack or itty-bitty aneurysm before scampering off this mortal coil to that great hole-in-the-wall in the sky.
I nodded and said something like “It’s about bleeping time,” to whichever of approximately 700 cats that live or squat on our property was within earshot. For weeks, I’d seen/heard evidence of a mouse or mice living on our property. As landlord for enough felines to fill a barge, I had to wonder how it was possible to have even a single rodent within a 10-mile radius of my home. Surely our property was like Mordor for mousekind, a land of death and desolation upon which only brave or foolhardy vermin dare tread, the crumbled bones of their forefathers making up the very dirt beneath their paws.
Can you imagine my disappointment when I saw that mouse scurrying through our home? Of all the challenges we’ve faced this year, I never fathomed mice in my cat-packed sanctuary could be one of them. I expected the pandemic before this and murder hornets before this.
Normally, I don’t celebrate the death of any creature. But as I held that pristine rodent cadaver in the palm of my hand, I admit to feeling some sense of pride. Maybe it took them far longer than it should have, but my army of cats had finally killed the mouse that had been plaguing me.
But as I climbed the attic stairs to investigate the strange sound, I knew in my heart my cats had failed me. My beam played across the layers of stuff we want to keep, but don’t want to see, and it eventually landed on the mouse. Well, not the mouse, but the same make and model. It was batting an old light bulb across the floor of the attic, producing the sound that had led to my investigation. It paused its game momentarily to stare at me. There was mockery in its tiny black eyes. Defiance. Here was a creature who had had not only strolled into Mordor, it had made the place into its playground. I slowly descended the ladder.
I stepped off the bottom rung and looked down. There stood Bathory, one of my official cats, looking up at me as if I owed her the world. She meowed, demanding food. As I fetched it, I could hear the light bulb rolling across the floor above my head.