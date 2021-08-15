I eyed Arlie – smiling up at me from the counter at the mall pretzel stand – with a heavy dose of suspicion.
“What did you say?” I said, not because I didn’t hear it the first time, but because I had known my 5-year-old daughter since she’d first emerged, goop-covered and hollering, into this world. Nothing about my prior experiences with her suggested the thing she’d just said to me was something she would ever have just said to me. There was no way.
And yet, seconds later, she repeated exactly that:
“I want a sauce, Daddy.”
My eyes drifted up to the lady waiting patiently behind the counter for us to finish our order so she could move on to the next customer. She responded to my “can-you-believe-this” look with a polite inquiry into whether we planned to order anything else.
Which, of course, was the exact question I was struggling to answer.
I turned back to Arlie and asked, without bothering to hide the skepticism in my voice, “OK, well … what type of sauce do you want?”
“What’s your favorite, Daddy?” she said without missing a beat.
That was an easy one. For all the years we’d been patronizing this particular pretzel stand – both before and after Arlie joined the family – our go-to dipping sauce for those soft-baked snacks has been honey mustard. A bit of sweetness to complement the salt.
But Arlie … well, Arlie has always preferred her pretzels in the nude. Mandy and I have attempted, multiple times, to cajole her into at least trying a tiny dunk in the condiment, but her response has always been a scrunched face and fervent refusal.
So you can understand my skepticism when she gave a quick and definitive answer to my question, even promoting each word to its own sentence.
“Honey. Mustard.”
To be frank, since it was just the two of us in the mall that day, and because I knew good and well my insatiable offspring would eat every bit of the pretzel I wasn’t quick enough to steal while she was distracted, I wasn’t even going to order a dipping sauce. Why bother? Save the 79 cents, and put that money toward more practical items – like 3D-printed Godzilla busts or framed posters of obscure ‘80s horror movies. Stuff we actually need.
But I’m trying to be the kind of parent who encourages their kids to try new things, and in the grand scheme of life and death and the universe, what’s an extra 79 cents in my pocket?
I turned to the lady at the counter, still smiling at her two slowpoke customers, and told her, “And one honey mustard, please.”
Our order filled, Arlie and I made our way toward a table in the food court, walking hand-in-hand.
“Daddy. Daddy. Daddy,” she said, repeating my title until I acknowledged her with a flustered, “What?”
“Daddy, I’m so excited about my pretzel and honey mustard,” she said, bouncing as we walked.
I smiled.
“Me, too,” I told her.
We found a table and situated ourselves, spreading our delicious bounty out before us. Napkins. A steaming hot salted pretzel. And, finally, the tiny tub of honey mustard.
“Open it, Daddy,” Arlie demanded excitedly, twisting in her seat with impatience.
I peeled back the small tab that kept the mustard fresh, then pushed the container toward my daughter.
“Here you go,” I told her. “Enjoy.”
Arlie beamed at me again, so happy, and pushed the container back across the table toward me.
“Here you go, Daddy. I got this just for you.”
As I ate my two stolen bites of pretzel, each drenched and dripping with as much honey mustard as its surface could hold, I considered how my daughter may not be the adventurous type, but at least she was generous.
Sort of.