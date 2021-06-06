Panic set in when I spotted the garbage truck pulling into our neighborhood.
A single image flashed in my mind: Our wheeled, city-issued cart overflowing with the refuse of a week or more, its lid folded back and mouth gaping wide, stuffed with dozens of near-bursting Great Value tall kitchen drawstring bags, hastily broken down boxes and countless plastic Walmart sacks filled with hardpacked clumps of cat litter.
In my vision, the cart was sitting at the top of the driveway, just off the carport. It was only a few dozen feet from where Waste Management would be passing by within minutes, but it might as well have been in another city, state or dimension.
In my alarm, I muttered some barely audible profanity.
“What did you say, Daddy?” my 5-year-old said from the backseat.
“Nothing,” I said, my mind running through rough calculations as we waited for the traffic light to finally change from red to green. The garbage truck pulled into our neighborhood several streets away from ours. In theory, that gave me time to make the seven- to 10-minute drive to Arlie’s school, toss her into the loving arms of one of the teachers, then race back home before the good people with Waste Management could pass by my driveway without stopping.
In theory. But the theoretical and the actual are often at odds, and I had no idea what route the truck would cut through our neighborhood. For all I knew, it would turn onto the street which turned onto the street which turned onto our street within a few minutes, long before I had reached my daughter’s school and even longer before I arrived back home to wheel the overstuffed cart down to the end of the driveway under the pathetic misassumption that I had made it back home in time.
As I turned onto the street leading to the school – still a good five minutes away if the traffic gods were smiling up on me – I muttered another obscenity under my breath.
“Did you say something, Daddy?”
“Nope. Not a thing.”
And heaven help us if I didn’t beat the hardworking, infuriatingly punctual sanitation workers to my house. The plastic of that poor cart was already beginning to crack from the strain of its contents, packed down there so tightly it almost certainly defined the Pauli exclusion principle.
The garbage can inside our kitchen – where most of our household trash inevitably found itself – was no doubt similarly pregnant with grot, just a single banana peel, used tissue, or wayward chunk of Pop Tart discovered under the couch away from exploding and filling our house, wall to wall, with browned lettuce leaves, half-empty individual serving packages of off-brand mac and cheese and can after disgusting can of Friskies country style dinner-flavored cat mush.
“I won’t let that happen,” I told myself as I turned into the school. Only, you know, with some expletives sprinkled into the spaces between words.
“What are you talking about, Daddy?” my daughter wanted to know.
“Nothing,” I said. Then I shoved her out of the car.
The return drive home was set to a soundtrack of prayer and frantic foul language. I leapt from the car after pulling into the driveway, not bothering to cut the car engine. The cart fought as I struggled to wheel it down the drive, the tower of trash it held teetering as we moved, threatening to topple and crush me beneath it.
With the cart placed at the end of the drive, I sunk to the concrete, exhausted.
“Made it,” I huffed to myself.
But as I sat there, breathing in the stench of all we’d discarded, a horrifying thought occurred to me. I pushed myself upright and walked into the middle of our street, empty and unnervingly quiet.
In the distance, I thought I heard the groan of a diesel engine, but I couldn’t be certain if was getting closer, or pulling away.