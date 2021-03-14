As I stood in our front yard watching the geyser of ick-water and long-flushed miscellanea gushing from the sewer clean out, I began to suspect our house might be irritated with us.
Not that I could entirely blame it.
If I were a house, I wouldn’t necessarily want the Armours as owners. No doubt there are worse homeowners in the world. I once saw an episode of “Hoarders” in which a guy kept all of his dog’s wayward pet hair out of fear that throwing it away would kill his father or some such. We’re not quite there yet.
But after 15 years of ... if not abuse, per se, then certainly some low level of neglect by its owners ... our little house had earned the right to rebel. Mandy and I are not exactly the most nurturing homeowners in the world. Even in our younger, more energetic days, neither of us were the weekend warrior types. You know, the kind of people who spend what little free time they have tinkering with the aesthetics of their dwellings. Tilling the kitchen and tiling the garden? No, thank you.
Over the years we’ve owned the place, our beloved old house has begun to show some signs of wear here and there. Paint faded and peeling. Doors that won’t latch. Occasional sags in the ceiling. A front yard that, despite our best efforts early in our stewardship, is still mostly a barren wasteland. And, on a particularly disgusting Tuesday night, pipes that were backed up and a bathtub full of discolored water.
It’s not that we don’t want to spruce the place up a bit. We do. But you know how it goes? You keep meaning to do something but never get around to actually doing it. What is life if not a series of unfulfilled goals and unattainable dreams? How’s the expression go: “The road to heaven is paved with good intentions?” Pretty sure that’s it.
Even the most rudimentary of household projects are Herculean tasks to the unhandy ... and I am so unhandy, it’s shocking I’m able to type this column every week. You should see the ragged line of caulk around my bathroom tub, or the leaky faucet I installed in our kitchen, or the cattywampus door to the backyard shed I had a hand in assembling. It’s like Wrestlemania getting that thing to close.
I’m not skilled at much, but I’m especially not skilled at fixing things.
So any household project worth doing right requires hiring someone with some skill. Which, of course, requires money. And there’s never much of that just lying around.
In our defense, we did put back some cash for a small bathroom remodel. Then along came the pandemic, and our already tepid desire to have strangers wandering in and out of our house for an indeterminate period of time went out the window.
Not one of our windows, of course. Most of those don’t want to open any more.
And so, our poor house suffers. For 15 years, it has provided us shelter. It has kept us safe through wind and ice. Its walls have housed our infant child, our pets, our memories. We’ve built our life together beneath its roof. In return, we sit idly by and watch it decay. By my estimation, it has earned a bit of insurrection – the right to spit in our faces every now and again.
Yes, even ick-water.