I’ve been fortunate enough to have buried but two of my own animals: In a moment of profound cliché some years ago, my cat Bradbury suffered a bout of fatal curiosity and got shut in my wife’s car. And now my dog, LP, who died at home Monday morning from what his vet suspected was heart failure.
LP lived with us for 15 years, much of which I spent annoyed with the little guy. To list his offenses would take far too long. Just know that, in the end, he was a good boy, but just barely.
There’s a certain catharsis that comes from digging a pet’s grave. If you’re like me, grave digging gives you time to quietly reflect on the joy the creature gave you. Or, again, if you’re like me, the staggering volume of empty death threats you’ve thrown at the critter during your time together.
Although I’ve fortunately not lost many pets, I’ve helped my father dig a handful of pet graves. My parents have in their lifetimes cared for roughly 15,363 creatures (15,365 if you count my sister and me) – cats and dogs, birds and fish, a couple of squirrels, some turtles, an abandoned bat and at least one iguana. And these creatures, like all do, eventually die.
While the smaller animals are easily laid to rest, my parents favor large dogs and then spend years making these large dogs even larger. Burying these colossal canines would ideally involve a backhoe and a team of workers. Instead, they recruit me.
When the sad time comes, my father or mother will inevitably call me to help dig the grave in their hilly, root-filled backyard. The most convenient plots – those with the softest ground or most gradual slopes – have long been filled with mountainous dogs from years past, so my father and I will have to scale on hands and knees through thicket and bramble to some distant spot in the far wilds of the yard. Breaking ground in this hinterland almost always requires pickaxes and profanity. My father doesn’t believe in using the latter, so the going is especially slow.
Which is, in a way, OK. Dad and I use our digging time to talk. We’ll chat about movies and books, work and family. Eventually, he’ll begin to speak of the life of the pet we’re burying. How the dog or cat (always a dog, if I’m there) came into their lives small and afraid and longing to be loved. About how there have been good times and bad, and how rewarding it’s been to care for that once-tiny creature.
There’s a moment as we carve out the walls, square the slopes, that the hole stops being a hole and finally becomes a grave. Together, the two of us will lift and lower the pet into the ground, heavier in death than he or she ever was in life. Dad will say his teary goodbyes and give the creature a final pet. Then, the two of us will begin slowly filling the grave.
I dug LP’s grave alone, but not because Dad didn’t offer to help. I just felt like LP and I needed that time to ourselves. Digging his grave gave me time to process my complicated feelings for him. As soon as I finished – just after rinsing the mud from my boots at washing the dirt from my hands – I sat down and wrote the final lines of what you’re reading now. They’re simple, but fitting and true:
I just buried my dog. He was a good boy. Mostly.