The line wasn’t long, but it also didn’t seem to be moving.
Next to us, our new friend Gerald, who’d already made his way through the line and was now just mingling with those who had yet to complete the journey, said something along the lines of “He’s really taking time to talk with everyone” or “He doesn’t rush you” or something similar that indicated we were in for a conversation of potentially decent length.
As often accompanies the threat of future social encounters, I felt a combination of excitement and dread. It was especially potent because of who this future social encounter would involve: longtime genre movie host, film writer and historian Joe Bob Briggs.
Mandy – that’s my wife, who over the years I’ve come to believe can either hear my thoughts directly or empathically read my emotions – turned to me and said something equivalent to “I hope I don’t blow it.”
The feeling was mutual, although there wasn’t really anything to be blown, really. Over the course of the four-day event – held in the sweltering mid-summer heat of July at the historic Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania – Mr. Briggs would meet thousands of people just like us. Chances are, we could have greeted the man with a duet of slavering gibberish and arm flailing and he wouldn’t remember our spit-slick faces minutes after security had dragged us away.
But … and I’ll speak mostly for myself, but Mandy and I are so frequently riding the same wavelength, I’m sure it applies to her as well … it wasn’t so much what Mr. Briggs felt about our future social encounter that mattered. No, it was about how I felt about how he felt about our upcoming social encounter that mattered. Because it meant something to me.
For those who aren’t familiar with the man’s work, for a four-year stint in the late- to mid-90s – formative years for a teenage Adam Armour – Joe Bob Briggs hosted “Monstervision,” a weekly double-feature of mostly genre fare – often horror, exploitation or science fiction.
Decked in his trademark Western-style shirt, bolo tie and boots, and seated in one of those foldable lawn chairs that was a staple in every backyard in the South before the Adirondack chair muscled its way in, Briggs would intermittently offer fast-paced commentary on both the movies themselves and society at large. He presented these comments, particularly those about the movies he was showing, as caustic mini rants that were often delivered in the kind of playfully mocking way you speak to a secret crush. You know, someone you like … someone who everyone else knows that you like … but maybe you don’t want the person you like to know that you like. Like that.
Briggs would mix in a lot of film history and making-of trivia. Sometimes he’d interview the filmmakers or actors. And he’d always open each movie with his tally of “drive-in totals” – a quick list of stats that included the number of deaths and nude bits, as well as playful hints at the carnage to come.
Hindsight can be a devilish thing. At least in my experience, it’s difficult to recognize your influences until long after they’ve done their damage. This is especially true of those who have affected us on a more subconscious level. Through his show, which I would often tape to VHS for future or repeat viewings, Briggs helped develop a love of genre films … particularly horror … which thrives to this day.
But more than that, I think Briggs – who continues to host regular double features through his show “The Last Drive-In” on the streaming platform, Shudder – helped teach me the value of art that isn’t necessarily seen as such. Briggs looks at a low-budget movie filled with nudity, foam rubber beasts and gallons of fake blood and sees the love, passion and artistry that went into their creation. He watches these works that many would find distasteful, maybe even reprehensible, for the history they represent and their reflection of a given place and time in pop culture.
He sees something that’s conceivably ugly and finds, if not beauty, then inherent value. Not going to say I always do the same, but it’s something I believe is worth striving for.
So what do you say to a total stranger whose work has meant and still means so much to you?
In my case, it was a short conversation about where we drove from (“You didn’t make that trip in one day, did you?” he said.); a request for a photograph together, which he graciously accepted; and a rambling, too-brief “thank you” for his life’s work, which will always mean more to me than I could have possibly expressed in a few moments at an autograph table.
As we walked away, leaving Mr. Briggs and a growing line of fans just like us behind, Mandy turned to me and said, “I’m already full of regret.”
I laughed. As we so often are, she and I were tuned to the same channel.