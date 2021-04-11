I opened my eyes at approximately 27 minutes after 3 a.m. on a Wednesday morning to find a tiny human shadow inches from my face.
I can’t quite remember my reaction, but I undoubtedly yelled or swore aloud or possibly even relieved myself a bit. Under most circumstances, you don’t expect to be awakened at 27 minutes after 3 a.m. on a Wednesday morning to find a small, Stygian humanoid hovering close enough to smell the previous night’s dinner on your breath … if you expect to be awakened at 27 minutes after 3 a.m. on a Wednesday morning at all. Which, of course, I didn’t.
“Daddy,” the shadow mewled. “I’m scared of the storm.”
As if to punctuate the statement, the room suddenly lit up in a burst of blue and white light. For a second, the shadow figure transformed into my daughter, her eyes half-closed from exhaustion but half-opened from fear, before disappearing into darkness again. Seconds later, thunder rattled everything in the room.
“Can I sleep in your bed?” she pleaded. “Just for tonight?”
If I had been thinking clearly, I would have been more sympathetic … told my precious 4-year-old progeny that of course she could crawl into bed with us. The thunderstorm rolling across the sky above our home was boisterous and had clearly spooked her. A clearheaded, loving Adam Armour would have taken his child into his arms, hugged away her fears, and then tucked her snugly between himself and his wife so that she felt secure and safe. Just for tonight.
But clearheaded, loving Adam Armour doesn’t exist at 27 — now 29 — minutes after 3 a.m. on a Wednesday morning. Only two possible Adam Armours can possibly exist in the pre-pre-dawn hours of a weekday morning: The one who is asleep, or the one who’s only skill is calculating exactly how much time he has left to sleep before having to get up for work. This Adam Armour isn’t rational or caring. He doesn’t want to sympathize; he doesn’t want to comfort; he wants to sleep.
And that’s the thing about allowing Arlie to crawl into bed with us. When she does, there is no sleep. What there is instead is a series of tiny naps of varying lengths, each separated by an unconscious but still startling physical assault. Some 25 minutes after tucking Arlie beneath our covers — just as the remnants of conscious thought begin drifting into dream logic — I might suddenly be jolted awake by a tiny arm in my nose, or a foot in my stomach or groin, or by an entire 38-pound human draped over my torso.
After spending a few moments detaching my slumbering daughter and rearranging her in such a way that all her limbs are in her own space, I’ll close my eyes and begin the entire process again until the clarion call of my phone’s alarm alerts me that the fight is over. Time to leave the ring.
Most nights, I choose not to take part in this ritual at all. Instead, I’ll opt for an equally restless night on the couch, wherein instead of being intermittently punched, kneed and/or head-butted by a child, I’ll be sat upon, bitten, clawed and/or smothered by one or more of our three cats.
On this particular Wednesday morning at 33 minutes after 3 a.m., I wasn’t having any of it. Arlie would just have to face her fears and crawl back into her own bed, storm or not. There were only two hours and 52 minutes left before getting up for work, minus at least 24 minutes to put my child in whatever bed she’d be sleeping in the remainder of the night and then fall asleep. Every second was precious.
But by the time I reached this conclusion, my shadow daughter had sleep-shuffled around to my wife's side of the bed and repeated the question. And Mandy, who is much more of a loving/relenting parent at 34 minutes after 3 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, opened the covers like a trapdoor and allowed Arlie to climb in.
As our child nestled in between us, she released a deep sigh of relief. She placed her head on my pillow and her arm across my face.