WARNING: The following column is not for children.
In the paragraphs to come, I write about things so awful … so foul … so reprehensible … they really shouldn’t be printed at all. There are concepts so profane, even in the abstract, that they shouldn’t be cemented with words.
I write about such things in the space below. I beg those of you of delicate constitution – the young and the innocent, the emotionally delicate and the constitutionally fracturable – to please go no further. For beyond the safety of this cautionary note are images that, once conjured, cannot be banished from the mind. They dwell eternally in the subconscious, burrowed deep beneath your thoughts and hungry to spring forth with the suddenness of trapdoor spiders to feast upon your sanity.
Please, if you are young or young at heart, do not read on.
OK. Is it just the grownups in the room? Kids off destroying a distant part of the house or something? Good.
So, the other day, my 4-year-old daughter asked me, out of the blue, a question that caught me off guard and shook me up a bit:
“Daddy, is Rudolph real, or just pretend?”
I totally flubbed my response.
In my defense, she caught me completely unprepared to answer what, to a tiny child, is surely an existential question. I was driving her to school and was mid-mental rant about my fellow drivers, none of whom seemed capable of operating their cars at approximately 7:16 that Monday morning. The query seemed prompted by nothing other than her quest to know more about the world around her and a latent desire to squeeze any drops of childhood wonder she has left from her precious heart.
My initial response was a stream of “uhs” and “ums” and similar fare as I scoured my mind for an appropriate response. Normally, given at least a few seconds warning to switch my personality from its natural state of cynical and angry to supportive and loving, I would have responded with a rousing, “Of course he is!” employing that overly loud and high-pitched tone that’s meant to express excitement but really just means I’m making stuff up on the spot.
After some indeterminable amount of time, I spat out the most unconvincing “Of course he is” ever spoken during the history of the English language. Fortunately, my kid is … well … a kid, and therefore can be convinced of just about anything other than the importance of getting somewhere on time. She squealed with delight and began telling me all about the things Santa, his sled led by the 100% existent red-nosed reindeer, would bring her this year. My heart, as it so rarely does, swelled with Christmas cheer.
And yet, I felt the sting of guilt for outright lying to my child about something that was obviously important to her, which may seem silly to many of you. I suppose I could have gotten off on a technicality by explaining that Rudolph was created in 1939 by author Robert L. May and is therefore a fictional addition to Santa’s totally real fleet of reindeer, but I was afraid such details might have gone, like Saint Nick crawling on a rooftop, right over her head.
So, I lied. Not supposed to; did anyway.
As 2020 seems hellbent on proving time and time again, the world can be an awful place. I figure if telling my daughter that Rudolph or Santa or the creature who lives under her bed and will devour her if she gets out of it at 3 a.m. one more flipping time gives her even the tiniest bit of joy (or, in the latter’s case, abject terror), I think maybe the fiction is preferable to the truth.