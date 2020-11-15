At one point, we owned a wicker chair. To be honest, I’m uncertain where the thing even came from. It’s difficult to imagine my wife and me, even as new homeowners, shopping for such a thing. Scouring the wicker furniture aisles for the perfect woven outdoor seating.
No, it had to have come with the house – was a part of our semi-sprawling backyard, perched in the shade of a small tree, when we signed on the dotted line.
It was really more of a wicker couch than a wicker chair, wide enough to comfortably hold two moderately sized people and likely maintain its shape. It was bright white, at least at first, and it creaked in a satisfying way when you lowered yourself onto it. I’d never call it my favorite piece of furniture. No one was ever going to stroll into our backyard, lay eyes on the thing and comment about how it really tied the scraggly lawn and overgrown brush together. But it was a pleasant place to sit with my wife on a warmish fall evening, and I quite liked the thing.
And then LP ate it.
We knew it was happening, of course. It’s not like we went to bed one night content knowing that we had a creaky wicker chair in our backyard, only to awaken the next morning to the shock of discovering the relatively small dog we’d graciously allowed to live with us had somehow during the stillness of the night squeezed the entire thing down his gullet.
No, it was a slow process. Over the course of months, we watched in horror as the stray we’d welcomed into our lives and our home – to whom we opened are hearts and provided precious real estate – methodically devoured our outdoor settee for the pure destructive joy of it.
He mostly did this behind our backs. Occasionally we’d catch him in the act, glance out of the bathroom window as we conducted our business and witness him, belly in the grass, chewing on a dichotomized wicker intestine gripped between his paws. This would inevitably lead to a lecture (once the aforementioned business was complete), which he would endure patiently, staring up at us with his wide eyes glistening and big mogwai ears drooping with guilt. We’d fuss and cuss, wave the half-chewed piece of furniture in his face and inform him he was bad. We’d chant the word “no” as if saying it enough times might bend the fabric of reality and somehow convince our dog to give up the leisurely mastication of creaky, shaded seat and move on to some other more productive hobby … say urinating on every inch of the property.
Yet mere moments after this lecture, our dog would be back at it, gleefully chewing on a bit of arm or a piece of leg. And in this way, over time, he slowly wolfed down our wicker chair, leaving only the remains of a frayed, yellowed torso. We disposed of this as any sane person would a corpse: By tossing it at the end of our driveway for sanitation workers to haul away.
Mandy and I have discussed from time to time replacing that wicker chair. Initially, we thought we might purchase something sturdier and less pleasurable to chew upon. Now that LP’s gone and unlikely to have a canine successor in the near future, I suppose wicker is a viable option again.
Although, I don’t know that we ever will replace that chair. Like the dog, the tree under which the chair sat is gone. The world has moved on. It just wouldn’t be the same.
No, I think we may be happy with our story about how we once had a stray dog who ate most of a wicker chair we never wanted, but came to love. Somehow, that seems fitting.