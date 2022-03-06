Spring is not far away and gardeners in the South dream of days ahead when outdoor activities can be enjoyed. Enhancing your garden with attractive fragrant plants for your enjoyment is a worthwhile project to undertake.
Many old-fashioned heirloom roses offer beauty and fragrance. These beauties are easier to grow, with fewer diseases. Many newer varieties have also been developed to have fragrance and require less care. Roses need a minimum of six hours of sun, so choose a sunny location. For climbers, provide a sturdy arbor or fence for growth. Check labels for fragrance rating before buying.
Lavender is an easy-to-grow plant, and great for beds and borders. Deer do not like the scent, which is always a plus. Lavender does need full sun, so plant in a sunny location.
Oriental lilies, like the ones in the beautiful florist arrangements, may be grown in our zone 7 in full sun or partial shade. These bulbs are great for container planting and may be moved closer to your patio when hosting an outdoor party.
A favorite for many years of Southern gardeners is the heavily scented gardenia. Boutonnieres and corsages of old were often adorned with these beauties. Old homesteads may have a lone gardenia plant gracing its front. Gardenias are covered with creamy white blooms in the summer.
There are few flowers that actually bloom at night or on dark cloudy days. Moonflower is one of these. These large white flowers are grown as annuals in our climate. They may be started from seed and grown in pots inside. After the danger of frost has passed, move it to a sunny spot outdoors.
Four o’clocks are another fragrant flower that blooms in the late afternoon. Perfect for container planting outside, these colorful plants provide a sweet fragrance.
Magnolia, our state flower, is a fragrant must for every Mississippi garden. While the Southern Magnolia may grow to 50 feet or more, a smaller variety, Little Gem, is perfect for smaller venues.
Plant something beautiful and fragrant this spring to enrich your visual and sensual garden time.
MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.