A major American newspaper recently published a letter from a gentleman who, apparently speaking from personal experience, claimed that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a real disease and then extolled the benefits of the stimulant medications typically prescribed when the diagnosis is made. Effectively, said gentleman parroted the false narrative peddled by Big Pharma and Big Mental Health; meaning, he is mistaken.

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at parentguru.com, johnrosemond.com.

