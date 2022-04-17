The bag of Garden Veggie Straws exploded in my hands, the scrim of polypropylene that separated me from the 25 ounces of salty deliciousness I was impatiently trying to access splitting from top to bottom, and crispy straws scattered across the kitchen.
I muttered some bit of profanity — something coarse enough to make small children gasp and go “oooooooo” but nothing so graphic as to put me in hot water with a higher power.
As I knelt to gather my harvest of wayward would-be snacks, Megadeth — our sweetest, fattest, but also dumbest cat — wandered into the room.
“Hey, human friend!” he mewed excitedly. He apparently mistook my presence near the floor as an invitation for feline affection because he pattered over to me as quickly as he could, then began weaving among my limbs. My attempts to push him away were futile. He just powered through those.
“What are you doing?” he said as he chewed on my finger in that way cats seem to think is a sign of love.
“Making a mess,” I said as I gently pushed his tiny head away. Sweet as Mega is, I wasn’t in the mood.
“That’s great!” he said, digging his head into my chin. I nudged him aside again and gathered as many straws into my hands as I could, then piled the snacks onto the counter next to the now-useless sack that once contained them.
“What are these things?” my cat said as I ran water over my hands to remove at least a couple layers of grease and salt that had accumulated on my skin. He tentatively batted at one of the straws I’d missed as if concerned it might strike him. I snatched it from the floor and dropped it in the trash.
“Veggie straws,” I told him.
“Oh!” he said.
I stood watching as his tiny brain went to work, waiting for the inevitable follow-up question.
I didn’t have to wait long.
“What’s that?” he said.
“A snack.”
“Oh!” he meowed excitedly. “I love snacks! Of course, I usually just eat mine. I don’t throw them on the floor like you humans do. Humans are weird.”
“Don’t you have someplace to be?” I said as I studied the pile of straws on the kitchen counter, wondering what to do with them. “Poop to cover? Something to throw up?”
“Nah,” he said. “Did that already. Besides, I like hanging out with you.”
I attempted to roll close the tattered bag, but this just caused more straws to come tumbling out of the tear I’d created in my haste to get snacking. I mumbled some wordless epithet.
“What’s wrong?” Mega mewled in concern.
“Nothing,” I said. “Just frustrated.”
“Oh!”
I waited.
“What’s frustrated?”
“It means being annoyed,” I said.
Mega stared at me blankly.
“Irritated,” I said.
A look of vast nothingness crept across his face.
“Mad at myself.”
“Oh, OK!” he meowed. “But, why would you want to be mad at yourself? Seems silly. Humans are weird.”
I inhaled deeply.
“I’m upset that, because I got in a hurry, I ripped this bag and now there are veggie straws everywhere,” I said. “And I can’t even put the things back in the bag and roll it up because it’s so thoroughly destroyed, and I’m just a bit flustered with myself because there’s snack food all over my kitchen, and I don’t know what I’m going to do about it and also because I’m a clumsy idiot. That’s why.”
“Huh,” Mega said, the tiny gears in his brain clearly grinding just as fast as they could. For a moment, I thought steam might start shooting from his ears.
“Well,” he said after a moment. “Why don’t you just put your human snacks into something you haven’t ripped?”
I furrowed my brow, stared at my cat for a few seconds more, then rummaged through the boxes of aluminum foil, tea bags, plastic wrap and whatnot inside the cabinet until I located a gallon-sized Ziploc bag.
“You know, Mega,” I said, as I began shoveling veggie straws into their new, untarnished home, “you’re a pretty smart cat.”
“Thanks, human!” he meowed, then began weaving between my legs again. I let him.