It’s easy for me to believe I’m a bad person, which is why I have to remind myself of all the good qualities I possess and good things I’ve done.

If y’all will allow me to indulge in some self-affirmation for a moment.

• I’ve stopped posting my Wordle score to social media.

• I rarely block people on Twitter, even if they’re big fat meanies who are wrong about everything.

• Dogs and babies absolutely love me.

• I have zero political bumper stickers on my car, and I will never allow a candidate’s sign in my yard.

• I’ve never forgotten about Dre.

• I’ve never called my ex-wife a bad name – at least, not to her face.

• I have the 100% correct opinion that all Canadian whiskey is trash.

• I’ve never danced with the devil in the pale moonlight. Maybe a personal demon or two, but not the great Satan himself.

• I know how to properly navigate a four-way stop.

• I’ve never been convicted of a felony. Or even a misdemeanor!

• Related: I’ve never killed a man with a trident. OK, that might not be true, but like I said – never been convicted.

• If I ever do go to jail for some reason, I promise I will not fall in love with a corrections officer and go on the run with her.

• I recognize that all human beings are complicated, nuanced creatures who are incapable of fully comprehending, expressing or realizing their humanity due to the inherent limitations of a finite mind.

• I always put down the toilet lid.

• Even though I’m always broke, I tip well. One reason being, the people serving me are probably broke, too.

• I have no idea how crypto works and don’t care to find out. Same goes for NFTs.

• I’ve never asked to see the manager – unless you count my girlfriend, who’s the GM at a retail store. She does a great job, no complaints here.

• I do a pretty good Squidward impression. “I hate Krabby Patties!” Admit it, you just read that in my voice doing Squidward’s voice.

• I don’t make fun of Tupelo Moms in this space nearly as much as I could.

• I don’t read anything from Barstool Sports.

• I’ve never joined a cult or a conspiracy movement, although I’m convinced Jim Jones was the second shooter on the grassy knoll.

• Like any reasonable person, I believe pineapple on pizza is a culinary atrocity that should be punishable by death. (R.I.P. to my girlfriend, I guess.)

• I don’t listen to Kid Rock. If you’ve never heard of him, A) count yourself lucky, and B) he once released a bastardized mashup of “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Werewolves of London.” I hope Ronnie Van Zant and Warren Zevon get to torture him in the afterlife.

• I have never tried to keep up with the Kardashians.

• I don’t try to run over squirrels, but if it happens on accident, well, c’est la vie.

• I almost never express anger around other people because I’ve become expert at repressing negative feelings. That’s because I need people to like me, and if they like me, they’ll think I’m a good dude.

Because I am. Right?

