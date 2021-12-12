Christmas reminds us that it is truly more blessed to give than to receive, but there are some items, such as a potted Amaryllis bulb, that are difficult to give away. Yes, a potted Amaryllis bulb with stems bearing the promise of flamboyant flowers solves the gift-giving dilemma for the gardeners on one’s list, yet in spite of the aforementioned, wise old adage about giving, it is usually with reluctance and with a touch of regret that these exotic plants are given away. As Juliet might say, when it comes to giving away an Amaryllis, “parting is such sweet sorrow.”
There is absolutely nothing demure about an Amaryllis in bloom. The large, showy, colorful flowers are dramatic houseplants that alleviate the gloom of winter, and Amaryllis plants are so easy to grow. A green thumb is really not necessary. All one needs is a bulb, a sunny window, and a sunny disposition.
The Amaryllis bulbs should be planted in well-drained potting soil, and the top quarter of the bulb should be exposed. It is best to let the bulb dry out before watering. When the stems produce flowers, which can be top-heavy, it may be wise to stake the stems to keep them from toppling over. To prolong the bloom, cooler temperatures work best. With cooler temperatures, the bloom can be prolonged for as much as six weeks.
Amaryllises are native plants of Africa, but most of the Amaryllis bulbs we buy to grow as houseplants are native to South America. Of course, botanists, mesmerized by this exotic flower from the Southern Hemisphere, began hybridizing these plants a few centuries ago, and so today there are a plethora of hybridized Amaryllis varieties available, and they come in a variety of colors. According to some sources, there are at least 600 varieties now available.
Some folks buy Amaryllis plants when they are already in bloom, and they are hard to resist. But half the joy of this house plant is watching it grow. As it miraculously emerges and sends up shoots from the soil, every day becomes a botanical treasure, and the first Amaryllis bloom can dispel the winter blahs. After an Amaryllis has bloomed, it is difficult to throw it away, and many gardeners do not. With a little work and attention, an Amaryllis bulb can be coaxed to bloom again and possibly again. After the blooms have faded, they should be cut back, and the pot watered. When spring arrives, move the plant outside, and water, and fertilize like any other garden plant. About Labor Day withhold water to create dormancy, letting the pot dry out completely. In the fall, remove the bulbs from the pots and store in a cool, dark place. You can now begin the growing cycle once again. Some Amaryllis bulbs have been known to bloom for as long as 75 years.
Amaryllis plants, like Poinsettias, are now symbolic of the Christmas season, and rightly so. Artificial greenery and tinsel pale in comparison to these real, live plants. In order to have Amaryllises blooming for Christmas, the bulbs need to be planted the last two weeks of October. Amaryllis flowers are lovely on a mantle and can be used to decorate a holiday table. Even though it would be difficult to cut the flowers, Amaryllis blossoms are great cut flowers, and in a vase will last for approximately two weeks.
But after Christmas and after the ornaments are once again sequestered in the attic for another year, the Amaryllis bulb that was a Christmas gift from a friend, a like-minded soul, will soon begin blooming on the windowsill and will gladden one’s heart on a cold, winter’s day.