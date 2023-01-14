djr-2023-01-14-liv-column-gratz-p1

The American Woodcock is easily identified by its extremely long bill and stocky, brown, quail-like body.

For birdwatchers, there is always that elusive bird they anxiously want to add to their life-list, and often one must travel to remote areas to catch a glimpse of these rare, avian species. And, yet sometimes that elusive bird, far from its native habitat, will serendipitously alight in a more convenient location. Such was my encounter with the American Woodcock, a bird that I had never seen and have not seen since.

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

