For birdwatchers, there is always that elusive bird they anxiously want to add to their life-list, and often one must travel to remote areas to catch a glimpse of these rare, avian species. And, yet sometimes that elusive bird, far from its native habitat, will serendipitously alight in a more convenient location. Such was my encounter with the American Woodcock, a bird that I had never seen and have not seen since.
On a cold winter’s day in a busy downtown location, the raucous cries of the blue jays sounded the alarm that an interloper was in the vicinity. Thinking the blue jay commotion was focused on a feral cat on the prowl, I ventured out only to discover a befuddled American Woodcock that had gone astray. It was probably a migratory Woodcock on its way to its spring abode that had been grounded by the inclement, frigid weather. A Woodcock in a most unfamiliar setting was indeed a surprise. The American Woodcock is not that uncommon, but unless one is a hunter or outdoors in a rural setting at dusk, the opportunities for seeing these fascinating birds are rare.
The American Woodcock is a bird of moist woodlands and thickets by day and seldom ventures forth until twilight. As the sun is setting this reclusive bird meanders into open pastures and fields where it feeds primarily on earth worms. This nocturnal bird spends the night in the open and at daybreak returns to its secluded lair in the woods.
The Woodcock may be seldom seen, but if one is fortunate enough to see one, it is easily identified by its extremely long bill and stocky, brown, quail-like body. It actually looks like a shorebird that has deserted the beach. It has large bulging eyes set far back on its head. The eyes are so situated that this bird has panoramic vision, which helps protect it from predators while foraging for worms with its oversize bill. Interestingly, the ears are in front of and beneath its prominent eyes. Because of the extreme location of the eyes and ears, its brain is essentially upside down. The American Woodcock with its dead-leaf pattern of feathers on its back is extremely well camouflaged.
The American Woodcock may appear to be less than graceful, but this chunky little bird, the male, is renowned for its “sky dance,” an aerial, courtship display. Ascending in a counter-clockwise spiral to about 200 or 300 feet, the male loudly “peents” his presence to any female that might be in the vicinity. Then with amazing agility, the male Woodcock descends chirping all the way. Should a nearby potential mate fail to swoon, the young swain will repeat his “sky dance” until well into the night. In Mississippi, the resident American Woodcocks may begin this dramatic courtship display in late December and January.
After witnessing the phenomenal “sky dance” of the American Woodcock, noted naturalist and writer Aldo Leopold prophetically wrote: It is fortunate, perhaps, that no matter how intently one studies the hundred little dramas of the woods and meadows, one can never learn all of the salient facts about any one of them.
I have never seen the magical aerial show of this bird, but I have seen the American Woodcock, and perhaps some time, somewhere in the crepuscular light of day, I will witness the mystical dance of this fascinating bird as it pirouettes about the sky.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.