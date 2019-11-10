William Love “Billy” Irwin and Magdalen McMullan Irwin of Saltillo will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Nov. 12, 2019. They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo on Nov. 12, 1949. They have been blessed with two daughters: Lynda and her husband, Richard Murff, and Margaret and her husband, Tim Phipps; five grandchildren: Melissa, Nathan, Anna Katherine, Ryan and Nikki; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ginna Parsons
