For some people, thinking about redecorating, building or remodeling their home triggers emotions of self-doubt and inadequacy. They fear they’ll make a terrible, costly mistake, and then be stuck living with a redesigned space they don’t like, or worse yet, hate. I get that.
But let’s find a way to take that fear away, shall we? Every project can be managed. Answer the following questions to help clarify, organize and find peace of mind and about your décor project.
1) Do you have a general budget for your project or projects? If you don’t, Google “how much does a (name of your project) cost” to find a range of what others have paid.
2) Do you want to accomplish everything all at once or will the work be done in stages?
3) If working in stages, which part of your project would you like to start first?
4) What’s your timeframe? Do you want it completed in the next three to six months? In the next six to 12 months? In more than a year?
5) Will this be a DIY project or will you contract all, or part of the labor, out?
6) Have you ever worked with a contractor, remodeler, designer before? Yes? No? If yes, what did you like or dislike about that experience?
7) What specific things do you dislike about your current space or spaces?
8) What design style or styles do you prefer? If you’re not sure, Google "40+ Interior Design Styles Defined | HGTV” to see a gallery of styles like Arts and Crafts, Bohemian, California Chic, Eclectic, French Country, Mid-Century Modern, Scandinavian, Shabby Chic, Southwestern, Traditional, Transitional, Tropical and many more.
9) What colors do you like and dislike?
10) What are your favorite types of patterns? Not sure? Google “A guide to the most common patterns used in Interior Design” for 28 visual examples. You’re bound to find some favorites.
11) What are your passions and hobbies? (i.e. blogging, traveling, reading, painting, baking, cooking, gardening, hiking, music, running, dancing, yoga, tai chi, skating, sewing, quilting, woodworking, day trading, arts & crafts, shopping).
11) Do you have a Pinterest account where you’ve saved ideas for your project? Every building, remodeling, and decorating idea imaginable has been shared and pinned on Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com). Search pins others have posted and save as many décor ideas as you like in your free Pinterest account.
12) What other information would be helpful in deciding what to include in your project? (i.e. number of family members, special space considerations, art space, gamer space, work from home, pet friendly etc.).
We fear change because change feels threatening to who we are and to how we define ourselves. However, that kind of threat is an illusion and almost never true. Yes, we might feel momentarily disoriented whenever “new” replaces “old” (especially during the middle of your project when there is visual chaos).
My advice: Don’t try so much to replace as you do to integrate. Take the best of the old, and the best of the new, to create something that’s better ... better but also beautifully familiar.
Live well – live in beauty!