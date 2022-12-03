Impersonators are afoot! Time to get out your Sherlock Holmes magnifying glass and find the real truth behind that cute little ladybug.
Southern ladybugs (Coleoptera coccinellidae) are known as the good guys of the beetle world. In the garden, they inch along, devouring the aphids that suck nutrients from plants. Any gardener would welcome these busy guys, who work all summer, feeding on white flies, spider mites, and such. They over-winter outside in the garden and come in a variety of colors, such as yellow and orange, as well as the more common red with black dots.
Unfortunately, an imposter is sneaking around in the garden, pretending to be a southern ladybug. An invader from Asia, known as the Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis), has become established in gardens. It is also an aphid-destroying machine, yet has a nasty habit. It likes to spend its winters indoors. If you are having swarms of ladybugs inside the house, more than likely the culprit is the Asian lady beetle.
The difference in appearance between the two is very noticeable, once you realize that the Asian lady beetle wears a black "M" shaped mask on its head. Southern ladybugs have white cheek splotches, but no black mask.
While the Asian lady beetle is not considered a danger to humans, it can bite pets as well as people. Worth mentioning is the fact that some people are allergic to Asian lady beetles, with resulting sinus infections and skin irritations. When the beetle is crushed, it leaves an annoying yellow stain that is difficult to remove from upholstery and woodwork. This interesting protective device comes from their ability to bleed from their knees when threatened! The flux of toxic chemicals that seeps out makes them taste bad to predators and smells like sour, rotting leaves.
How to protect against the Asian beetle? Preventative measures work best. Seal up any cracks on the outside of your home, thereby preventing bug entry. Pay careful attention to cracks in sunny exterior southern and western walls and windows. If you discover the bad boys inside your home, suck them up with the vacuum cleaner. Cover the nozzle with a sheer, nylon stocking and "bag and release" the beetles outdoors. They will perform valuable service next spring. Better outside than inside.
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.