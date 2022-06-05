Many of us enjoy watching our feathered friends, and we provide bird feeders to attract them to our gardens. As essential as food for birds is a reliable clean water source.
Birds not only use water for drinking but also for the necessary task of cleaning their feathers and cooling their bodies in the heat of summer. An attractive birdbath, pond or pool also adds beauty and interest to the landscape design.
What features then need to be considered before building or buying a water feature? Safety from predators such as neighborhood felines can be provided by locating the birdbath near a tree branch or large shrub, high enough for the bird to be able to retreat safely. Design consideration not only should suit the style of architecture of the home but should also provide a depth of 1 to 4 inches inches of water, with shallow edges.
A rough surface is preferable so that birds may grip it easily with their claws. Birdbaths need easy cleaning features and should be scrubbed by the home owner weekly to prevent algae, remove bird droppings and to prevent the growth of mosquito larvae. A constantly running water source not only adds attraction but helps in the cleaning process.
For those with the talent, time and/or money, a beautiful garden stream or pool is a wonderful way to not only provide water but also add beauty to the garden. Of course, no chemicals may be used in keeping this type of water source clean. Garden water plants provide one mechanism of constantly filtering the water. Ask local garden centers or our MSU Extension Service about plants that may become invasive and either utilize them in pots submerged in the water or avoid them.
Many of us forget that birds need water, not just in the summer months but also when temperatures drop below freezing. A floating tennis ball may help in small birdbaths. Hot water added by the homeowner may be necessary in times of low temperatures.
Take time to add a water feature to your garden. Attract new birds and enjoy!
MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.