HOLLY SPRINGS – In mid-July 2001, Pam Burleson found out she was pregnant with her third child.
The timing was not ideal.
She and her husband, Barry, were in the middle of a move from Laurel to Holly Springs, where he would be publisher and editor of The South Reporter newspaper.
He had already settled in Holly Springs, but she had stayed behind in Laurel with the couple's two older children, Emma and Andy, to sell the house.
"Barry had already been in Holly Springs about two weeks when I found out I was pregnant," Burleson said. "I called him and said, 'Guess what? I'm not staying here by myself during this pregnancy.'"
Burleson was 35 at the time, and considered a geriatric, or high-risk, pregnancy. So she was paying special attention to what she ate, adding lots of fresh vegetables and salads to her meals.
"I was being really good about my diet," she said. "Everything was going along fine, until the beginning of December, when I started having flu-like symptoms."
Burleson tried antibiotics, but her fever persisted. On New Year's Eve, she still didn't feel well, so she sent her husband and kids to a party without her.
"I wasn't feeling the baby move, so I called the doctor and he said to drink a Coke, and if I didn't feel better in an hour, I needed to head to the hospital in Tupelo," Burleson said.
An hour passed, and Burleson ended up calling her husband at the party. The next thing she knew, she was being loaded into the family's minivan.
"I was lying across the first bench seat, moaning, the kids were in the back seat, and Barry drove," she said. "It was a very fast drive from Holly Springs to Tupelo."
The ob-gyn on call at the North Mississippi Medical Center Women's Hospital, Ronny Young, and the nurses spent most of the night trying to stop contractions that had started.
Burleson was only 28 weeks pregnant.
"They didn't want me to be Baby New Year, and I didn't want to be Baby New Year," Burleson said. "But about 7:30 or 8 that morning, Ronny Young said, 'Mrs. Burleson, we've got to do this now.'"
At 9:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2002, Erin Frances Burleson was born by Caesarian section, the first baby of the new year at NMMC Women's Hospital. She weighed 2 pounds and 6 ounces and was 14 1/2 inches long.
"The hospital gave us a basket with a onesie and a memory box in it," Burleson said. "It was a small basket. I guess at the time, they didn't know how everything was going to play out, since she was a preemie."
After Erin was born, Burleson's placenta was sent to a lab for testing. Results showed that during her pregnancy, Burleson had contracted listeria, a serious bacterial infection caused by eating contaminated food.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, those 64 and older and people with weakened immune systems.
"We found out that with listeria, most of the time if the baby makes it to full term, it's stillborn," Burleson said. "If Erin hadn't been so determined to come early, we might have lost her."
Always on the go
Erin Burleson, who turned 20 on Jan. 1, said she's probably heard the story of her birth a hundred-thousand times.
"We live in such a small town, and everybody knew what happened," she said. "Growing up, I had my teachers telling me, my parents telling me, my siblings telling me how it went down. Now, I can practically tell the story myself, which I guess is pretty cool."
Pam Burleson was released from the hospital two days after Erin was born, but Erin had to stay in the newborn intensive care unit for 10 weeks.
"The first week, I couldn't drive because I'd had a C-section, but some ladies from Holly Springs drove me to the NICU in Tupelo every day," Burleson said. "After that, I went almost every day, and if I couldn't go, Barry did. In fact, Barry got to hold her and feed her with a bottle of breast milk before I did. I was a little miffed about that."
After the Burlesons got Erin home, they didn't leave the house with her for three months.
"Early on, we were really concerned," Burleson said. "A lot of that changed when she was 2, 3, 4 years old. When she was 2, her pediatrician in Germantown said, 'Stop calling her a preemie. She's past that.' Erin just amazed us. She is always on the go. We just try to keep up with her most of the time."
There's a lot to keep up with.
At Marshall Academy, Erin played basketball, ran track, played soccer and cheered. She was the valedictorian of the senior class of 2020.
"I never had complications after I left the NICU at the hospital, so my parents pretty much just let me go," Erin said. "I started daycare at 3 and started running around with the other kids."
Today, Erin is a sophomore at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She's active in her sorority, Delta Gamma, the Student Government Association, and was the co-director for homecoming in 2021. She participated in Eagle Connection, where she was a student tour guide, which led to her getting a part-time job in the Office of Admissions on campus.
She's also a Luckyday Scholar at USM, a program that funds scholarships for Mississippi high school seniors who demonstrate leadership skills, are exemplary students and involved in their communities.
"I really didn't even want to apply to Southern, because my older sister and brother had gone there, and I didn't want to follow them," she said. "And being the baby in my family, I really didn't want to go that far away from home. I applied to a lot of schools a lot closer, but when I got Luckyday, I said, 'That's my sign.'"