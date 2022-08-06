PALMETTO – What do you get when you cross a former pastor with an ex-cop?
Back 40 Customs.
Zack Caldwell, who was a minister for five years, and Jason Whitenton, who worked for the Tupelo Police Department for 19 years, are the faces behind the custom woodworking business in the Palmetto community.
The two men, who have known each other for 15 years, first worked together in the summer of 2018.
"When I left the ministry, he'd left the police department and had started back in the construction business with his dad," Caldwell said. "I was working at Walmart Distribution Center on weekends, and I was bored. I needed something to do during the week."
Caldwell called his old friend Whitenton and asked if he could come work with them.
"That's when I discovered I had a knack for carpentry," Caldwell said.
By the fall, the Whitentons' construction business had slowed. Caldwell went to work at Pontotoc Spring – another weekend job – and Whitenton went to Monts Paper and Packaging.
"We went our separate ways for a while," Whitenton said.
In 2019, Caldwell started dabbling in woodworking again during the week. He started making small things – jewelry, bath caddies – and tried his hand at working with epoxy, a resin.
"I found that Facebook and Instagram were free advertising," Caldwell said. "I just needed to post things I'd made regularly. At first I was just dabbling in it, but when people wanted it, I started selling it."
By the time COVID hit in the spring of 2020, Caldwell had so much work he had to quit his job at Pontotoc Spring.
"Luckily, COVID didn't slow me down," he said "People were sitting at the house, getting stimulus money and unemployment checks, and they were looking at things that needed to be done in their homes."
By the fall of 2020, the jobs had gotten bigger, and the work load was too much for one person.
"Jason started piddling with me and the first of October, he came on as a partner," Caldwell said.
The two men work six days a week – they try to take Sundays off – creating custom dining tables, end tables, coffee tables, restaurant tables, doors, small cabinets and butcher-block and epoxy countertops for customers.
"Anything we build is custom," Caldwell said. "We work with a client on the wood type, the base, the size, the color, and then we add our creative flair."
Because everything is custom, the men don't use templates to build anything.
"We're constantly being challenged – every day – in what we do," Whitenton said. "It's all about problem-solving."
"Sometimes, we manufacture our own tools to make a job work," Caldwell said.
They try to buy as many of their materials locally as they can. All the wood they use comes from local sawmills, much of it from a man in Eupora.
"He buys it and dries it in his kiln," Whitenton said. "We bring it back here and cut it into what we need."
More than 90% of the wood the two use is hardwood. Black walnut is a customer favorite right now, followed by white oak, cherry and poplar.
"One of the things we're known for around here is live-edge wood and resin river tables," Caldwell said.
Live edge refers to the natural edge left on at least one side of a piece of wood. A resin river table is a piece of hybrid furniture made out of wood planks with epoxy resin filling in cracks and crevices, which often gives the appearance of a flowing river.
Back 40 Customs still makes some small pieces, like charcuterie boards, stovetop covers, cake stands and signage.
"You need small things in between the bigger jobs," Caldwell said. "We can usually squeeze small things in. Larger projects may take four to six weeks."
The men start a piece or a project at Caldwell's shop. That's where they do the building, woodworking, planing, milling and sanding. Then they take it a mile away to Whitenton's shop, where they put the final touches on it, such as epoxy or a wax- or oil-based finish.
"We're not the cheapest builders around," Caldwell said. "We use the best materials. We take our time. And every piece is one-of-a-kind."
"There's several things we've scrapped," Whitenton said. "If we don't like it, the customer's not going to get it."
