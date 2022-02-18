BALDWYN • Late in the evening of Feb. 2, 1922, Ed Bush heard a humming sound outside his home near the sleepy Mississippi town of Baldwyn.
Bush lived on farmland owned by Judge Allen Cox, and the sound of planes crossing the sky above was not uncommon. Naturally, this is what he first believed he had heard.
He soon learned otherwise.
Although he later claimed to have not seen it, Bush said he felt an object fly past him, within just 10 feet of his body. It landed near his feet and embedded itself into the ground.
Bush rushed to Judge Cox's house to inform him that something had fallen out of the sky and nearly hit him. Once the two of them arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a small rock, later identified as a meteorite, that was still hot to the touch, but not hot enough to burn their skin.
According to records from the time, the stone had the smell of brimstone or flint that steel had struck to make sparks fly.
At 345 grams, the meteorite is relatively small … just over a pound. Still, it was significant enough to be designated with its own name.
They called it “Baldwyn.”
Concerning the fate of ‘Baldwyn’
For years, the story of the 1922 meteorite has intrigued Baldwyn native Mitch Caver. His fascination with the unusual event prompted him to conduct extensive research about that night.
"I just stumbled upon this story," Caver told the Daily Journal. "I sent a request to the Smithsonian, and they had a current index of meteorites.”
Carver learned the meteorite is preserved at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, although samples from it were sent to different museums across the country. The pieces of the space rock that still exist today are under supervision by some of the world's best astronomers and scientists. Some fragments can be found at the Smithsonian and some are kept at the Museum of Natural History.
Caver said that the chances of being nearly missed by a meteor are slim to none.
"It’s rare to find one," he said, "and even rarer to almost be hit by one."
Odds of being struck exceedingly rare
The odds of being struck by a meteorite are exceedingly rare. In fact, the only recorded instance of a meteorite colliding with a human was in 1954, fewer than 200 miles from where the Baldwyn meteorite struck.
According to National Geographic, Ann Hodges was taking a nap on her couch when a piece of black space rock crashed through her ceiling.
After the meteorite first hit her radio, the rock struck her in the thigh, leaving a bruise roughly the size and shape of a pineapple.
Suspicious that the rock might have been some sort of projectile launched by the USSR during the Cold War, the meteorite was turned over to the U.S. Air Force for investigation, it was determined to be a meteorite that had, for the first time in history, struck a human being.
Hodges physically recovered, but the frenzy surrounding the meteorite eventually took its toll on her, prompting a nervous breakdown.
Science fiction becomes reality
Although astounding in its own right, the story of Ed Bush being nearly struck by the Baldwyn meteorite is far from Ann Hodges' experience.
1922 was vastly different from 1954, even though only 32 years separated the two incidents.
In the early 1920s, news traveled much slower since newspaper publications and radio were the primary news sources for most Americans. Ed Bush and Judge Cox were likely the primary sources of information for the Baldwyn meteorite story. There is no record of the story even being reported by a local newspaper ... at least, not until now.
Although the legendary but true tale has received little to no press, the meteorite of Baldwyn remains one of the most stunning … and unusual … stories of local history in Northeast Mississippi.