BALLARDSVILLE – When Teresa Nichols was in the 10th grade at Mooreville High School in 1978, the Beta Club was selling citrus trees as a fundraiser.
She bought one and gave it to her father, Julian Cook.
"We thought it was maybe oranges or tangerines," Nichols said. "It probably cost $2 or $3 at the time."
The plant was just a seedling, Cook said, no more than a foot tall.
"I put it in a flower pot of some kind," he said. "I think positive, so I figured it was going to be fine."
Cook doesn't remember the tree producing much fruit early on, but over the years, it's been quite productive – some years more than others.
This year is one of the productive ones.
"It's loaded," Cook said. "I'd like to pick the fruit and put it in a pan and take it to Mooreville School and tell the kids what it is and where they come from, but I don't know if they'll let me."
For years, the family called the tree a tangerine tree, because of the small round orange fruit it produces.
"But when we tasted the fruit, we realized it wasn't no tangerine," Cook said. "It's sour as the dickens."
Cook said a preacher at church who had lived in Florida identified the tree as a round kumquat, which has a sweet peel, but a distinctly sour center. The fruit can be eaten cooked but is mainly used to make marmalades and jellies.
"We've never tried to cook with it or make jelly," Cook said. "I can't afford that much sugar."
When Cook first got the tree 44 years ago, he kept it outside in the late spring, summer and early fall.
"Right before the first frost, I'd put it in the sunroom in the house every year," the 82-year-old said. "Then I'd bring it back out in the spring when they said it's not going to be another chance of frost."
The kumquat tree went from a flower pot, to a 2-gallon pot, and now it makes its home in a whiskey barrel.
Cook fixed a 4-by-6-foot space in his shop for the tree about 20 years ago, complete with a fluorescent grow light and a heat lamp. That's where it stays during the cold months.
"In the spring, he puts it in a bucket on the front-end loader of his tractor and hauls it to the back patio," said Scott Nichols, Teresa's husband. "It stays there until just before the first frost."
Teresa Nichols, who lives next door to her dad in the Ballardsville community in Itawamba County, said the tree puts on blooms in the spring, and at first they're green.
"But it doesn't seem like it takes them too long to turn orange," she said.
Cook said he doesn't fertilize the plant, but he does water it regularly. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, he gives it a gallon of water.
"I think that's what causes it to put on so many blooms so quick," he said. "I didn't used to water it that much."
One recent Sunday when Cook was leaving church, he invited five or six couples to his home to see the tree, which stands about 7 feet tall and has more than 100 kumquats hanging from its branches.
"They were all kindly excited about it," he said. "They couldn't believe it."
Scott Nichols said the lifespan of a kumquat tree can be as much as 50 years.
"This tree is something my dad's taken care of for all these years," Teresa Nichols said. "He's very persistent about it."