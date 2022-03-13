In spring, poets rhapsodize about daffodils, melodious birdsong, and the young man whose fancy may turn to thoughts of love, but seldom do bards pen odes or write sonnets extolling the beauty or virtues of that nocturnal, flying mammal, the bat, and yet, the bat is or should also be a welcome sign of spring. At dusk in springtime, just as the heavenly shades of night are falling, and the peepers are singing their cacophonous chorus, bats, emerging from their winter domicile, take to the skies. Their aerial antics as they pursue seemingly invisible insects are a wonderful sight to behold.
Bats are flying mammals, the only mammals capable of true flight, and these creatures of the night play an ecologically vital role in nature by consuming about 50% of their body weight in insects every night. Small bats consume vast quantities of pesky mosquitoes, and larger bats feed on larger insects such as beetles and horseflies. Bats are a very effective means of pest control minus toxic chemicals. There are some bat species that devour more than 5,000 insects per night.
In unscientific folklore, bats are reputed to be blind (blind as a bat), but actually, bats have eyes and can see; however, as predators of almost invisible insects that are hunted at night, bats do not depend on vision. Bats capture their prey in the dark by using a rather amazing process called echolocation in which bats send sounds into open space. These clicks or sounds collide with an object, perhaps an unwary mosquito, and the sound or echo, which reveals the location of the mosquito, bounces back to the bat’s radar-like ears. With alacrity and accuracy, the mosquito is located and consumed in mid-air. Echolocation is similar to our radar and sonar.
Bats can be found in a variety of different habitats. All bats must have dark places in which to roost during the day and in the winter when they go into a state of torpor, which is similar to hibernation. Bats can be found roosting in hollow trees, caves, buildings, and maybe even your attic. And of course, there are homeowners who want to attract bats and so provide custom-made bat houses for these beneficial creatures of the gloaming.
Fifteen different species of bats are found in Mississippi, and nine of those 15 have seen their numbers diminish. Habitat loss and pesticides have contributed greatly to this decline, but in the past few years the introduced fungal disease, white nose syndrome, has had a devastating effect on the bat population. Bats do sometimes carry rabies and other viruses, but to contract these diseases one must come in contact with a bat or another animal that has been infected by a bat, which is a rarity. Mosquito-borne diseases are much more of a threat to humans, and bats are much-needed insectivores.
Through the years, bats have unfortunately been associated with the likes of Count Dracula of Transylvania and the ghosts and goblins of Halloween and thus have garnered a less than sterling reputation. Hollywood and the ghost of Bela Lugosi would have you think otherwise, but there are no vampire bats and hopefully no vampires in Mississippi. And by Halloween, especially if the night is cold, the only bat you might encounter will be a trick-or-treater.
And so it is with great relief that at twilight on a spring evening, bats dance and whirl about the sky. The bats are a welcome affirmation of spring.