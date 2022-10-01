I was driving some place I didn’t want to go when I spotted the leaf stuck in my windshield wiper.
I’ve never been much of an arborist, so I’m unsure what type of leaf it was that had hitched a ride on the front glass of my Toyota Yaris. It wasn’t particularly large, although it was wide enough to both cling desperately to the wiper and still have enough blade left to slap furiously at the windshield as I traveled at interstate speeds. The incessant sound it made — a rapid clicky-clicky-clicky-clicky like some pesky kid trying to get my attention — was just loud enough to be heard above both the roar of the car speeding along at 70 mph and the ear-piercing wails of the death metal blaring from the car’s sound system.
Normally, something as inconsequential as a leaf being wedged between the windshield wiper and the windshield it wipes wouldn’t bother me. But I was kind of cranky, staring down the barrel at being stuck for several hours in a place I didn’t want to be, and even minor annoyances can seem monumental when I’m feeling fatalistic.
I tried the most obvious thing first. With a sharp upward motion, I slapped at the control stalk for the large, single wiper my car uses to slough away rain and debris. The wiper rose from its resting spot and arched left into an upright position, dragging the stowaway with it across the windshield.
Apparently, the side of the leaf staring into the car was damp, because it drew a long, filthy streak across the glass as it made its way up and then back down the windshield. The smudge made a near-perfect arc directly across my line of vision.
Back where it started, the leaf fluttered against glass and plastic. It felt like mocking to me.
I muttered a few profanities to myself. They did nothing to resolve the issue.
In my irritation-fueled madness, I suddenly forgot the proportions of my body and decided that my next course of action should be to just reach out and grab the wayward foliage. I mashed the button to drop the driver’s side window, allowing a rush of wind to pummel me in the face, and leaned against the door to push everything from my left shoulder onward out into the air. One hand still on the wheel, I leaned forward as much as I could, my fingers clawing against the cold glass of the windshield but coming nowhere near the leaf itself.
Back inside the car, I tried some profanity again. Still nothing.
The leaf flittered, as if laughing at me.
It was time for a new approach. Or, more accurately, a new approach that was actually a combination of multiple old approaches.
I leaned outside the window again, reaching my too-short arm across the glass as far as it could stretch. The leaf seemed to flutter even more wildly.
“You won’t be laughing for long!” I yelled into the wind.
In one swift motion, I removed my hand from the wheel long enough to jab the control stalk upward. The wiper and leaf streaked across the glass toward my waiting hand. The tips of my fingers brushed against the blade of the leaf before the wiper fled, carrying its passenger with it.
I tried again, this time adding a dose of foul language to the mix. Again, the wiper rose, and this time I was agile enough to pinch a portion of the leaf’s blade between my fingers as it reached its apex.
“Gotcha!” I yelled.
Rather than pulling free from the wiper, the leaf relinquished the part of itself I’d grabbed, like a lizard detaching its tail as it scurries away. The leaf arched back down across the windshield, smearing more tree-filth as it did.
“Forget it,” I said as I pulled my hand back inside the car, dropping the torn bit of leaf to the floor mat.
The leaf rapidly tapped against the window to let me know it was still there.
Sometime later, I arrived at my destination. Before exiting the vehicle, I sat for a few minutes mentally preparing myself for the task ahead by staring at the leaf that had vexed me. I grabbed my stuff and stepped from the car.
Before heading inside, I lifted the windshield wiper and freed the leaf. It came away easily. I casually tossed it skyward and watched for a moment as the cool breeze carried it away.
“Lucky,” I said, then headed in.
