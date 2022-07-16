BELDEN – When Tracie Johnston was 7 or 8 years old, her mother had a feeling her daughter might be artistically gifted.
"We were in church, and I was doodling on a bulletin," Johnston said. "I had sketched out the whole front of the church like a courtroom artist would."
Johnston's mom showed the bulletin to a friend of hers who was an art teacher.
"The art teacher said, 'Get that child in art lessons. Don't push it, but foster it,'" Johnston said.
Johnston took art lessons all through junior high and high school in Brookhaven from a teacher named Vicki Land, who died in 2021.
"Ms. Vicki took us through all the mediums," Johnston said. "I liked drawing. I really did not like painting, and I absolutely hated watercolor. Even back then, it was torture to have to go in there and do whatever she put in front of us. I just wanted to do what I wanted to do."
At the University of Southern Mississippi, Johnston majored in fashion merchandising with a minor in business. But she initially started as an interior design major, so she took several art, architecture and engineering classes.
"The architecture and engineering classes were the best tools I've been given about perspective and surfaces, and making things look a certain way," she said.
After Johnston married, she and her husband, Daniel, moved to Tupelo in 2015 for his job as a dentist. She was dabbling in art, creating things for herself and family members. Pretty soon, she started taking commission work.
"With commission work, no matter how free the client let me be, I still didn't want to let them down," she said. "I didn't want them to be disappointed. It was really stressful for me."
In the early days of COVID-19, when businesses were shut down and people were quarantined, Johnston found even more time to work on commissions.
"I was in my studio a lot," she said. "Daniel was home from work – he's a dentist, so there was no working from home for him. He was able to help around the house and with the kids. He became Mr. Mom."
One day, Johnston was talking with a friend in Laurel who suggested she do a trunk show in Laurel to showcase her art.
"It was still during COVID, so people had to make appointments, and only two could come in at one time," Johnston said. "My friend had invited her close circle of friends to the show, and I was just blown away and humbled. I cried tears of joy. I probably took 60 pieces and came back with two big paintings and a box of smaller ones. They just cleaned me out."
But more importantly, they validated Johnston's creativity.
"They made me confident enough to build my business without taking commissions – to be able to create what I wanted to without trying to please anybody but myself," she said.
From there, Johnston started showing at festivals.
"My first festival was the Canton Flea Market in May 2021," she said. "People loved my work, and words of affirmation are my love language."
Johnston took her work to Ole Brook in Brookhaven that October, and then to Double Decker in Oxford this past April and the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival in Tupelo in May. She'll be at the Monte Sano Art Festival in Huntsville in September.
"I've applied for the Peter Anderson Festival on the Coast, but I haven't heard back yet," she said.
Textured paintings
Johnson uses different plaster compounds, like spackling paste, to get different effects in her paintings.
"My favorite right now is a light and fluffy spackling that kind of has a velvet look to it when it's painted," she said. "At first I described my work as textured acrylic or mixed media. Now, I describe it as tiny sculptures on canvas."
Most of what Johnston paints are florals – hydrangeas, magnolias, tulips, roses, peonies.
"Some of it is what God created, and some of it is from my imagination, like what you would find in a unicorn garden with fairies watering it," she said. "People ask me why I paint flowers, and I tell them I come from a floral family, and this is my way of carrying on the legacy."
Johnston's grandmother, Jeanette Haag, had Haag's Flower Shop in Brookhaven for years. She died in 2016.
"Gandy never got to see this part of me, but everything she did was colorful and full of life, and that's how I want to be," Johnston said. "A lot of fine artists say to only have 10 pieces of art in your booth at a show because scarcity is a seller. But at the end of the day, the majority of my customers like coming in and being overwhelmed by color and joy."
The Johnstons have two children – 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old Rhett – and both kids are a big part of Johnston's passion.
"I love what we've seen my art show our children," she said. "Daniel comes home after work and helps with handyman stuff for my paintings. The kids get to see Mom doing what she loves and Dad supporting her. The energy in this house is just so fun when I'm getting ready for a show. They love it, and they're very proud of me, and that really means something. It's just a big, fun family affair."