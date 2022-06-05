Now that school is out, are you looking for a healthy way to stimulate your children? I recommend gardening. The character building benefits of gardening include: life cycles, the relationship of coexistence between flora and fauna, respect for the earth, awareness of life, sense of accomplishment and profound gratitude.
Planning and preparing a garden spot promotes teamwork and communication. Ask your child what their idea of growing something might look like. Maybe they have a favorite food, color or flower? Studies show that picky eaters are likely to try a food that they have grown. Older children might like to try a pizza garden, salsa garden or maybe a rainbow-themed garden.
Your spot is just a pot? Downsize using cut and come again plants. Simplify everything, lay perfection to the side and let them create. Experience is the best teacher and the more involved children are the more committed they will be.
Gardening fine-tunes motor skills and the smaller the hands the larger the seeds. Some large seeds to consider are sunflowers, nasturtium, squash, beans, peas and watermelon; all benefit from soaking in water the night before and can be sprouted in a ziptop bag.
Gardening promotes physical exercise and outdoor activity, so expect them to get wet and dirty. Purchase child-size tools at your local discount store for children to use while preparing and planting. Let them help place rock or wood borders (it doesn't have to be expensive!) to define what is and what isn’t the garden. Make sure the area isn’t too wide or so high that they have to be crawling in and out of the beds.
A good resource is "Square Foot Gardening" by Mel Bartholomew. Start small: Attention spans average one minute for one year of life, so don’t overwhelm anyone. A sandbox-size bed or large pot is best for littles or beginners to work with.
Responsibility is a key lesson. Entrusted with the nurturing of plants, kids learn that neglected plants quickly become non-producing plants. Give children a small watering can and teach them to mulch using crushed dried leaves. Keep it organic; chemicals and kids do not mix. The book "Sunflower House" written by Eve Bunting is a wonderful story to kick off the planting season.
Gardening benefits are exponential for children and a win for all involved. You set the mood so make it explorative and happy! Contact your local extension office to learn about Jr. Master Gardeners or summer day camps for kids. The Lee County Master Gardeners host a day-camp called Dirt Daubers for kids 5 to 12 years.