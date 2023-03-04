Blackberries are among the most nutritious foods you can eat. They are rich in vitamin C and anthocyanins (antioxidants), have a low glycemic load and are rich in fiber. Eat them several times a week, or even more often, for the most health benefits.
All blackberries are soft, perishable, and easily damaged during shipment. They are impossible to store for more than a few days, which makes them more costly and less available than firmer berries. Growing your own is one of the best ways to get your fill of them.
Basically, there are three types of blackberries; the erect thorny, the erect thornless and trailing thornless. Erect blackberries are bushes that support themselves while the trailing variety must be trellised to support the canes. The erect thornless is the most popular type grown in Mississippi.
All blackberries are perennials; the roots survive year after year. However the plant growing above the soil is biennial. The canes grow vegetatively for one year, bear fruit the next year, then die. The plant grows new canes every year to replace the older canes that bear fruit then die. Pruning back previous fruit-bearing canes is very important in the care of your blackberry plants.
Blackberries grow best in full sun and well-drained soil. Sandy loamy soils are best with a pH of 6.0-6.5. They do not tolerate wet soil and raised beds are recommended for poorly drained locations or clay soil. Select root cuttings or container-grown plants are best planted late February or early March. You can plant them in rows for multiple plants, work them into your landscape or grow them in containers according to your individual needs. Blackberries and their hybrids are all self-fertile, so multiple plants are not necessary for fruit production
Mulching is important throughout the season to conserve moisture and suffocate weeds. Keep a thick layer of mulch surrounding plants at all times. Blackberries require plenty of moisture, especially when growing and ripening. Ensure plants receive one inch of water per week and more in hot temperatures. Fertilizing is beneficial in early spring with an all-purpose fertilizer.
Depending on your cultivar, blackberries ripen in late May and early June and yield at least one half gallon per plant. They usually bear fruit for about two to four weeks. The berries should be harvested when ripe as they do not ripen after harvest. They are a healthy delicious food and relatively easy to grow. Go get some plants today!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.