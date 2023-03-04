djr-2023-03-04-liv-column-mg-hall-p1

One of the best ways to get your fill of blackberries is to grow your own.

Blackberries are among the most nutritious foods you can eat. They are rich in vitamin C and anthocyanins (antioxidants), have a low glycemic load and are rich in fiber. Eat them several times a week, or even more often, for the most health benefits.

ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

