The Jeep Grand Wagoneer — showroom-shined and the color of exposed blood — took the righthand turn at speed. Not exactly two tires airborne, but close.
Since I’d just begun slowly rolling my Toyota Yaris into the intersection, the sudden stop required to avoid t-boning the much larger vehicle wasn’t all that jarring, falling somewhere between coasting to a standstill and a two-footed brake stomp.
Although I tried to get a look, it was impossible to tell anything about the Jeep’s driver, other than she had long hair. That’s because all I saw was the back of her head as she entered the turn. I don’t think she even knew I was there.
“Well, that could have been a really terrible way to start the day,” I told the steering wheel of my tiny Japanese hatchback as we watched the Jeep careen along the same stretch of road we’d be traveling seconds later. Potential disaster averted by my normal-speeded reflexes, I slowly sped up out of the intersection and followed its path. Even only a few seconds later, the Jeep was already almost out of sight.
“Did you see that?” I asked my car as we puttered along on our journey to work. It was a preposterous question, I know. Of course, my car saw the near-miss; it was right in front of us.
“The driver didn’t even look our way,” I said. “What if we’d been quick on the gas? What then?”
What then would have been a lot of heated discussion about who should have been paying attention to what as the crumpled corpse of my mini motor vehicle smoldered beneath the front bumper of a behemoth with a price tag roughly the same as what I still owe on my mortgage. That’s what.
Having been on the receiving end of one major accident involving a distracted driver and a second, almost-major accident with another, I like to think I’ve developed the preternatural ability to detect motorists who can’t bother to pay attention to where they’re motoring or who else is currently motoring around them. Or, maybe it’s just that I’ve grown more paranoid about being surrounded by people wielding momentum-powered death machines and therefore am constantly on the lookout for them. Could be either.
Point being, it’s like my mother used to tell me during my early days on the road: “Watch out for the other guy.”
“The other guy,” in this case, would be everyone.
“I get being in a hurry,” I told my car as we twisted along the road at speeds that hovered just below the legal limit. “We all rush to where we’re going sometimes."
Ahead of us, a sedan — something understated, but reliable … an Accord, maybe … possibly an Elantra … neutral-colored — pulled out into the road. I slowed to let them pick up speed.
“But that’s when you’ve got to be at your most alert,” I said, punctuating the statement by slapping my palm against the wheel on the words “most” and “alert.” You know, to emphasize the seriousness of my point.
Just because you drive around in a half-sized-Howitzer, I told my itty-bitty car, doesn’t give you carte blanche to barrel blindly through intersections without so much as taking a glance at who you’re almost colliding with along the way.
“It’s just rude,” I said. Ahead of us, a bright orange train engine was drawing a line across the horizon. “Not to mention selfish. We’ve all got places to be. Where’s that Jeep off to that’s so important that it’s worth the risk of being saddled with reams of insurance paperwork?”
The answer came a few hundred feet later.
I pulled to a stop behind the Accord or Elantra at the railroad crossing. Just ahead of us, the Jeep sat with its nose to the crossing guards, the flash of warning lights reflecting off its polished surface as the blur of train cars barreled past our windshields. Oblivious, it seemed to me, in their determination to arrive wherever they were going.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.