BLUE MOUNTAIN – When Steve Hill was a little boy, he used to go to his grandparents' place in Blue Mountain every Sunday after church.
The adults would sit in chairs under shade trees and visit, and the kids would play and roam in the hills and hollows of the 62-acre homeplace.
"I fell in love with this place as a child," Hill said. "I never dreamed I'd own it."
Hill has been an ordained Presbyterian Church of America pastor for 43 years. He's served at various churches along the way, and currently preaches at Zion Presbyterian Church in the Furrs community in Pontotoc County.
In 2010, Hill and his wife, Dianne, felt called to be missionaries in Peru. They were there for nine years.
"I was 53 years old," Hill said. "We had to learn a new language, a new culture. It was the best, hardest thing we ever did."
He served in about a dozen churches, training native pastors, while she taught English and worked with the ladies' ministry.
When the couple finally came home in 2019 – came back to the 62-acre place they inherited from Hill's family – they started building their dream home.
"He told me before I married him that he was going to build a house out here," Dianne Hill said.
"Everywhere we ever lived, Dianne sketched out ideas for 'the house' where we were going to live one day," Steve Hill said. "And now, we're finally going to be in it."
The Hills used a building method they learned in Peru, called tapial, which means rammed earth. Rammed earth is a technique for constructing foundations, floors and walls using compacted natural raw materials, such as earth, chalk, lime or gravel. It's an ancient method that's been revived recently as a sustainable building method.
The Hills started their process in 2019 by digging out a basement, and using the dirt to help build the home's walls.
"That's construction material that's dirt cheap," he said.
Hill built wooden forms that were about 6-feet long and 3-feet high. He put those on top of the edges of the concrete foundation, where he wanted the walls to be.
"He put in rods from one side to the other to help keep the forms upright," Dianne Hill said. "Then he took the red clay dirt he dug out from the basement and mixed it with a little bit of washed-out concrete, a byproduct of the cement industry, to help strengthen it."
Steve Hill would fill up the trench made by the form with the red dirt mixture, going up about a foot high. Then he used a machine to tamp the mixture down to a depth of about 6 inches.
The next day, he'd loosen the rods, move the form up over the previous day's work, put in new rods, and repeat the process.
"He went all around the house, wall by wall, layer by layer," Dianne Hill said.
The four outside walls and one interior wall in the 3,000-square-foot home are made of rammed earth.
"The house is three-quarters rammed earth and one-fourth traditional wood construction because that part is over the basement," Dianne Hill said.
The tapial walls are 18-inches thick. Once they were erected, the Hills had a crew from Memphis come to cover them with two layers of cement plaster and a vinyl-type coating that made the walls waterproof.
Concrete rebar was placed at 4-foot intervals around the house from the floor to the ceiling to support the roof, and concrete columns were built in the four corners of the house to improve the walls' strength.
After Steve Hill got the walls up, John Stubbs, a contractor from Ripley, finished building the home for the couple.
"He was the only one willing to come out here and build this house," Steve Hill said. "He saw the value in the sustainability of it."
After siding was put on the traditional construction part of the home and the roof went up, the plumbing, electrical, insulation and dry wall went in. Steve Hill is now working on painting and trimming out all the rooms in the home.
"We hope to be far enough along to have an open house the first Saturday in March – March 4 – if anybody wants to come see it," he said. "That will be easier than having people trickle in."
One would think that the Hills are building their dream house so they can enjoy their golden years in it, but they actually built it for their ministry.
"We hope to be able to help Latino immigrants who are flooding into this country," Steve Hill said. "They don't have any place to go, and they often end up out on the street. We hope to be able to teach them English and the Bible and some basic job skills. We want to give them a safe place to land and a solid place to launch from."
For the time being, the Hills will live downstairs, and use the upstairs – which has two bedrooms and a full bath – for their ministry. Eventually, they'd like to use shipping containers to build dormitories to house Latino families on their property, and build a multi-purpose center for cooking, dining, training and worship.
"This project is way bigger than us," Steve Hill said. "It makes me tired thinking about it sometimes. But if we can help one family or two families – that's our goal. If the Lord is willing, we will finish out our years in this manner. To God be the glory."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.