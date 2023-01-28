Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

I pulled the blue shirt from among the tower of washed and folded clothes that had been sitting in the laundry basket for nearly a week, held it out in front of me and studied it as if I’d never seen it before. 

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you