I pulled the blue shirt from among the tower of washed and folded clothes that had been sitting in the laundry basket for nearly a week, held it out in front of me and studied it as if I’d never seen it before.
Because I hadn’t.
“Where’d you come from?” I said to the shirt. I have a bad habit of running my mouth constantly, speaking to myself or the cats or inanimate objects when no one else is around. And sometimes when someone is, which is likely why I have trouble making friends.
The shirt didn’t respond.
There is nothing outwardly unusual about the garment. It’s a long-sleeved T-shirt in a shade of blue that falls somewhere between baby powder and the fathomless depths of the darkest ocean. According to the label just below the neckline, it was crafted using a blend of cottons and synthetics, just like everything else in my wardrobe.
I’m pretty sure I’ve spotted similar tees hanging on the racks of one of the local Walmarts. Which is exactly where I’d pick up a plain, single-color long-sleeved tee should I be in the market for one.
Obstinately, the shirt is just like any other I might own. Except that I’d never seen the shirt before in my life.
“I think I may have one of your dad’s shirts,” I told Mandy later that day. Her father had dropped by during an extended stay in the waiting room at the hospital ICU the week before, and I thought he may have accidentally left it behind after using our place to shower and change into fresh duds.
Mandy was rightfully skeptical. Although the shirt looked like something he might throw on — again, it’s a plain long-sleeved tee, distinctive only in that it isn’t. But the shirt is a large, and Butch Stegall hasn’t been able to squeeze into a top of that size since long before the long time I’ve known him.
Still, I asked him about it later, just to scratch that possibility off the list; like me, he claimed he’d never seen the shirt before.
“Maybe you were a Christmas present,” I told the shirt one day as I slipped it over one of the plastic hangers that fill my closet.
That seemed possible. A nondescript, not-quite-light- and not-quite-dark-blue long-sleeved T-shirt is exactly the kind of gift someone who knows you well enough to feel obligated to spend a few dollars on you during the holidays, but not well enough to purchase something you’d actually want or need, might give.
I racked my brain trying to determine from whom I might have received such a practical, albeit apathetic, gift.
Nothing.
I placed the shirt in my closet, nestling it among all the others like it.
Days later, as I was pawing through the closet for something to wear to work, I landed on the blue shirt.
I pulled it from the closet and held it out in front of me.
“Well, I suppose I could wear you,” I told the shirt or myself or the empty room itself. “You don’t seem to belong to anyone else.”
I slipped it on. It was comfortable.
“You’re wearing the shirt,” Mandy said as I bid her farewell for the day.
“Might as well,” I told her. “Of course, I’ve seen enough movies to know that a mysterious object that suddenly appears in your house without logical explanation is almost certainly cursed and therefore bound to doom whomever is foolish enough to keep it. So, goodbye forever.”
We chuckled and said our goodbyes. She told me she’d see me after work.
As I watched her drive away, the blue shirt that was now mine felt somehow tighter, as if squeezing me. I tugged at the neckline, caught my breath, then grabbed my stuff and headed out the door.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.