BLUE SPRINGS – Five years ago, John Mark Johnson bought a zebra and a wallaby and started a traveling petting zoo.
When that proved successful, he bought about 44 acres of land in Blue Springs with the idea of opening a farm or maybe doing some type of safari ride.
"When COVID hit, that shut down the traveling petting zoo," said Johnson, 26. "But it gave me a lot of time to do everything here, to build everything."
Today, Johnson operates Blue Springs Safari, a large farm with a petting zoo that includes a safari ride. It's located at 135 CR 275, and is open Wednesday through Sunday. The cost is $15 per person, with 2 and under admitted free.
Johnson built all the enclosures and fences on the property, but had someone else build a large barn that houses animals that will just about knock each over to get attention from visitors.
"The coatimundis are the worst," said Allie Dodds, who began working at the farm last week. "They have no personal space. They don't know what that means. They climb on top of you, sit on your head, lick your face. I just love them."
The two coatimundis, Rex and Riley, are in the raccoon family. They share space in the air-conditioned "baby room" in the barn with two red ruffed lemurs, Roxie and Rufus, and Teddy and Lincoln, two ring-tailed lemurs. A trip inside the baby room, where visitors can hold and interact with the small animals, is an additional $15.
"This is the best room in the whole place," Johnson said. "If you're having a bad day, this is where you come."
Many of the animals housed in the barn are also babies. Two Scottish Highlander calves, Bo and Charlie, look fully grown, but they still take bottles a couple of times a day.
"They are super precious," Dodds said.
Other animals in the barn include goats, pygmy goats, lambs, Holland Lop rabbits, a llama named Rosie, an oryx names Rugar, a miniature donkey named Polly Ann, and two Brahman beef cattle.
"The Brahman have the sweetest faces," Dodds said. "They make my heart happy."
Outside the barn are large fenced-in areas where other animals wander freely. Alpacas, ostriches, deer and antelope mingle with miniature donkeys, miniature horses, goats and a pot-bellied pig. Porcupines, a macaque monkey and kangaroos have their own enclosures.
After tourists have visited all the animals, and treated them to handfuls of feed, they can climb aboard a large wagon pulled by a tractor and go on safari.
In the open fields, zebras, camels, water buffalo, yaks, bison, African Watusi cattle, wildebeests, horses and cows dot the landscape.
"I get most of my animals from private breeders and zoos," Johnson said. "I would hate to guess how much I have invested in them. Every bit of my extra money goes toward this. I look at it as a business, but it's really a passion."
On Wednesday, Sharon Perkins of Myrtle visited Blue Springs Safari with her daughters and granddaughters.
"My niece from Ripley discovered this place a couple of weeks ago and told me about it," Perkins said. "We had a blast. We're going to come back in the fall."
The last weekend in September, Johnson will open a corn maze and add a pumpkin patch for visitors to enjoy.
"We can accommodate any size group of people," Johnson said. "We also have a couple of photographers who come and do photo sessions with kids. We bring in the Scottish Highlander calves and our unicorn for photos."
The unicorn is actually a miniature white horse with a white horn loosely attached to its forehead.
"No, really, it's a unicorn," Johnson joked.
He's in the process of building a pond with a waterfall for the farm's ducks, and he has a few other projects planned, which he's keeping under wraps.
"This is hard work here," Johnson said. "But it's not necessarily a job."