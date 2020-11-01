TUPELO • Asya Branch has been waiting for her bid to make history a second time.
In October 2019, the Booneville resident became the first African-American woman to win the title of Miss Mississippi USA. Her next stop would’ve been the 2020 Miss USA Pageant in May.
The global pandemic, however, brought pageants to a standstill. Miss USA was postponed, forcing Branch to continue preparing for a competition that might not happen until the following year.
“I definitely thought I would’ve been on the Miss USA stage by now,” Branch said a week before the first anniversary of her state crowning in Tunica. “But life happens and you have to roll with the punches.”
Branch’s patience has been rewarded. She received word in late August that Miss USA was on, and it would happen close to home. She’ll get her chance to become the first Mississippian to win Miss USA on Monday, Nov. 9, in Memphis.
“I told my mom if I win Miss USA, I would have made history twice,” Branch said in a telephone interview. “It’s been 10 years since Mississippi made it to the top 15 at Miss USA. I’m hoping to reverse that cycle and bring the crown back home to Mississippi.”
The 69th Miss USA Pageant will take place in the Exhibition Centre and the Soundstage at Graceland, two event spaces located across the street from Elvis Presley’s iconic home. The pageant will be televised on the FYI network, starting at 7 p.m.
The highest placing by a Mississippian at Miss USA is first runner-up, which Leah Laviano accomplished in 2008.
Branch has been on the national pageant stage before, competing in Miss America two years ago as Miss Mississippi 2018. She’s the seventh former Miss Mississippi to cross over to the Miss USA system and win its Mississippi crown.
Precautions
The Miss America Organization decided to delay its next pageant until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, giving its contestants another year to reign in their home states.
“After Miss America was postponed to next year, a lot of people were concerned the same would happen to Miss USA and Miss Universe (the world pageant connected to Miss USA),” Branch said. “So, I’m extremely joyful and grateful that they were able to still have a competition this year. That’s the biggest thing you look forward to as state titleholders, and that’s competing in your national and international competitions. I’m very relieved that we’ll get to compete, even though it will be a little different from years past due to COVID regulations. I’m just thankful it’s still happening.”
The Miss USA contestants, Branch said, must take COVID precautions. A protective mask will now be an accessory to each contestant’s wardrobe and there will be testing before and after arriving in Memphis.
“Unfortunately, if you do test positive, you will not be able to compete,” she said. “So, we’re trying to take proper precautions and trying to stay safe.”
The group photo opportunities for contestants and interaction with other people during the pageant will be limited. Branch’s interview with pageant judges, normally done the week of the event, took place last week through videoconferencing.
If anyone has a travel advantage going into Miss USA, it’s Branch. Of the 51 contestants, she lives the closest to the host city – about 110 miles from Booneville to Memphis.
“It’s like a piece of home for me,” she said. “I’m still kind of home and not too far down the road. It also means that I can pack as much as I want, load my car down and not have to worry about shipping everything in a suitcase.”
Differences
The age requirement for Miss USA contestants is between 18 and 28, as compared to 17 to 25 for Miss America. Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina, at 28 years and 4 days, became the oldest Miss USA winner when she was crowned last year.
“Last year, I think that over half of the top 10 were older than 25,” said Branch, who’s 22. “I like to think age is nothing but a number. It’s about your experience in pageantry, your life experience and your maturity as a whole.”
Branch’s pageant experience includes three trips to Miss Mississippi, where she excelled in the swimsuit competition. She was the overall swimsuit winner the year she won Miss Mississippi and a non-finalist top preliminary winner two years earlier.
Swimwear is a part of Miss USA while Miss America eliminated it last year. While Miss America has a talent competition, Miss USA doesn’t. Both pageants feature an evening gown competition.
“I’ve always loved swimsuit,” Branch said. “It makes me feel good, confident and powerful in my skin. I’m really looking forward to getting up on stage in a swimsuit again. It’s just one of the many ways I feel empowered as a woman.”
Like Miss America, each Miss USA state titleholder has a platform that promotes personal growth or social awareness. Throughout her years in pageantry, Branch has been an advocate for children with incarcerated parents. Just like the children she encourages as part of her platform, Branch herself was the daughter of an inmate until her father was released from prison late last year.
A senior at the University of Mississippi, Branch has expanded her platform to embrace the theme “I Am More.”
“That makes it a more broader and relatable initiative,” Branch said. “So many people are more than their life circumstance. I am more than the hardships I’ve faced. I am more than my father’s incarceration. People can relate to that so much more.”
The future
Branch has been in Tennessee preparing for the pageant. The company that directs the Miss Mississippi USA Pageant, Greenwood Productions, is based in Clarksville.
Should Branch make history by being Mississippi’s first Miss USA, she may not spend much time in her home state the next 12 months.
“If you win Miss USA, you move to New York City the very next day,” said Branch, who would begin preparing for the Miss Universe Pageant while also fulfilling her Miss USA duties.
But if Branch doesn’t win, she’s eager to stay home and continue her groundbreaking reign as Miss Mississippi USA. Plus, she would be able to return to college. Branch took a year off after winning Miss Mississippi 2018 to perform that role and then other semesters as she prepared and waited for Miss USA.
“If I weren’t to win Miss USA, I get to keep my Miss Mississippi USA title until March 2021,” she said.
Even with COVID-19 forcing a lengthy delay and precautions to be taken, Branch is glad the Miss USA Pageant is almost here.
“It’s given me more time to prepare, more time to reflect,” Branch said. “Even though this year hasn’t been what anyone anticipated it being, you have to be grateful for the little things. I’m grateful for every hiccup, every little thing that’s happened this year. I’m definitely thrilled to finally be able to go to compete for Miss USA.”