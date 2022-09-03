djr-2022-09-03-liv-column-felder-p1

Our native sumac is beautiful, but can be invasive.

 Felder Rushing

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It was recently suggested that someone start an Invasive Plants Society, dedicated to growing garden-quality weeds. Its motto: “Be careful - this one’ll get away from you.”

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus