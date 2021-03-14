I was standing outside my hotel in Pearl – a little over a week ago – when a guy got out of his truck to come check in. He was wearing a Louisiana Tech pullover, which caught my attention.
I lived in Ruston for nine years and spent a couple of years at Tech. As he walked up, I said, “La Tech!” The man – about my age, with a shaved head, wearing a mask – looked at me and said my name.
I had no idea who he was. He then removed his mask. I still was clueless, but knew he had to be someone from high school.
“Bart?”
It was not Bart.
“Jason,” he said, and then it hit me, and boy did I feel stupid. Jason and I, along with our friends Jonathan and Scott, were running-around buddies back in the day. You’d think I’d have recognized Jason, but in my defense, it’s been at least 15 years since I’ve seen him.
He’s got less hair and, like me, has a little more insulation around his middle. He’s not on Facebook, so I’d had no connection with him at all over the years.
I’m still tripping out that we ran into each other. I was in town for the state high school basketball tournament, and he was bringing his oldest child to a youth baseball tournament. When his son got out of the truck, I told him, “I’ve got a lot of stories on your old man, but I won’t tell them right now.”
Doesn’t mean I can’t tell them here, though.
Jason and I were in the Ruston High School drum line together. He was a year behind me but was section leader my senior year. He had flowing blond hair and drove a sweet little Saturn coupe. The four of us logged many miles in that car, going to Monroe or bouncing around town.
Jason was a very good drummer, but one of his best contributions was having each of us put acronyms on our marching drum carriers. Stuff like FUBAR and SNAFU and PAB, and I’ll have to let you use your imagination on what those mean because this is a family publication.
We were teenage boys, what do you expect?
Jason was also a really good baseball player until he blew out his arm. He was a huge Nolan Ryan fan.
At one point he bought a motorcycle, as if he wasn’t cool enough already.
Jason often gave off an aura of detached coolness, but he has always been a sensitive sort. I am, too, but I’ve never been great at hiding it. He loved dolphins and the movie “Free Willy” – still does, I assume.
He’s a down-to-earth dude. I remember the four of us singing Shania Twain in the car together, going to dirt track races, riding four-wheelers out in the boonies.
Those were some of the best times of my life, and it was weird to be disconnected so long from someone who was such an important part of those times. I’ve always kept in touch with Scott and Jonathan, and I occasionally get to see them.
Jason and I exchanged phone numbers outside that hotel, and I’m going to hit him up next time I’m in Ruston. Maybe we can get the whole gang back together again.