Assuming COVID-19 or a runaway train don’t do me in, I have some years left on this cursed planet.
And before I go, there are a lot of things I’d like to do. I’ve never traveled out of the country, or even outside the lower 48, so that’s a big bucket list item right there.
Here are some other things I’d really love to do, some of them involving international travel.
• Pet a coyote.
• Thumb-wrestle Sylvester Stallone in Morocco.
• Launch a comedy web series on YouTube that fails after two-and-a-half episodes.
• Throw a live squirrel at Jeff Bezos.
• Visit a pub in the Irish countryside and laugh hysterically at everything the locals say even though I can’t understand a dang word of it.
• Secede from humankind.
• Rappel down Peyton Manning’s forehead.
• Ride a deer across the open plain.
• Become best friends with George Clooney.
• Bring back High-Five Fridays.
• Have an encounter with aliens.
• Choke out a shark with my bare hands.
• Declare peace in the Middle East.
• Knock over a Piggly Wiggly.
• Meet Sarah Michelle Gellar.
• Tandem skydive with Sarah Michelle Gellar.
• Convince Sarah Michelle Gellar to convince Joss Whedon to reboot “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and cast me as a mysterious, brooding vampire with whom she falls in love. (Pretty sure they haven’t used that plot line before.)
• Find true love, preferably with Sarah Michelle Gellar.
• Find a magic spell that kills all the cockroaches in the universe.
• Foil a bank robbery while performing life-saving open-heart surgery on a kitten.
• Ride a rollercoaster with Betty White.
I know, some of these seem pretty ludicrous, like “find true love.” I mean hahaha come on, right?
But seriously, I’m actually not very good at setting goals. And when I do set them, I’m not very good at reaching them.
This explains a lot about how I got to where I am now in life. I’ve never been a high achiever, because I’ve always lacked self-confidence and self-motivation and focus. My mind constantly wanders.
I’m a dreamer, not a doer. I fantasize about doing great things, but in an abstract sort of way, and with no delusions of actually attaining such grandeur.
Maybe it’s the way I’m wired. Or maybe I’m great at making excuses. It’s hard to know.
But I’d feel a lot better about myself if I could just meet Sarah Michelle Gellar.