Anxiety is a nasty little cuss.
It’s the reason I can’t untangle the knot that lives in my gut. It’s the reason my fingers always look like they’ve been nibbled on by a rat. It’s the reason I have trouble enjoying anything.
I can be surrounded by people I love, having a good time, and anxiety will sneak in the room and kill the vibe. I should be feeling good, but instead I feel like garbage.
Because anxiety has made me leery of good feelings. When everything seems great – and that’s rare – anxiety convinces me I can’t enjoy the moment because the other shoe is about to drop. So I beat the shoe to the punch.
A lot of you know what I’m talking about. And if you’re like me, you’re good at disguising your anxiety. But it’s something that should be talked about.
There are several songs dealing with the issue. Knowing that the supremely talented people who write and sing these songs deal with the same problems you and I deal with is a source of encouragement.
Jason Isbell has a song called “Anxiety,” and it’s as straightforward as the title suggests. In the opening lines he sings, “Even with my lover sleeping close to me/I’m wide awake and I’m in pain.”
He goes on to say that anxiety prevents him from enjoying anything, that it makes him feel weak and restless.
NF – a rapper I’ve mentioned here before – says in “The Search”, “See, we’ve all got somethin’ that we trapped inside/That we try to suffocate, you know, hoping it dies/Try to hold it underwater but it always survives/Then it comes up out of nowhere like an evil surprise/Then it hovers over you to tell you millions of lies.”
That’s what anxiety does – it lies to you. It tells you to assume the worst. And if you’ve had some traumatic experiences like I have, then assuming the worst comes easy. A heavy sense of dread covers you like a blanket, blinding you to whatever light there might be out there.
I take medications that are supposed to help with anxiety, but meds can’t fix everything. And my anxiety is compounded by my obsessive compulsive disorder, something I’ve had since I was 7 or 8 years old.
OCD probably gets talked about even less than anxiety, except when people joke that they have it when really they probably don’t. That doesn’t bother me, but I think people should know that OCD can be stressful and at times paralyzing.
I have a ton of counting rituals, mostly done in my head, that raise my anxiety levels if I don’t perform them. Although many of them I perform almost without thinking, so embedded they are in my psyche.
That’s something NF struggles with as well. I know I quote this guy a lot, but his words speak to me.
OCD causes him to “do the same things, if I don’t, I’m overwhelmed.” I believe OCD is some sort of manifestation of our need to control things, especially when so many parts of our lives seem out of our control.
OCD lies to me, telling me that if I do certain things, my world will remain in order. And if I don’t, everything will crumble. And no matter how good or bad things are in my life at a given moment, I believe that lie.
It feels like the other shoe is always dangling overhead.