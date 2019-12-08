One of my greatest strengths is avoidance.
I try to avoid conflict at every turn, no matter how small it is. And I suppose that’s a good thing, because if there’s one thing I’ve learned from having five kids, it’s that you have to pick your battles. Cake for breakfast? Sure, kid, knock yourself out.
I definitely try to avoid major conflicts, which is not always a good thing. Sometimes you have to speak up or stand up for yourself or someone else, and the mere thought of doing that terrifies me. That made me an easy target as a kid, but that was just a short season of my life.
These days, my avoidance acumen is applied to my pile of doctor’s bills, broken relationships and the existential dread that dogs me in quiet moments. So I try to keep myself occupied every waking moment, which isn’t too hard considering my job – a job I love.
But I often find myself sitting on the couch or lying in bed and feeling restless. I’ve always been a laid-back person with a lazy streak, so lying around doing nothing is not an unfamiliar endeavor. These days, though, it allows my brain to focus on my problems.
I mean, my brain is good at focusing on those problems even while I’m covering a game or hanging out with friends, but I can usually push troubling thoughts aside when I’m engaged in some kind of activity.
My therapist and my psychiatrist both encourage me to remain active, because that makes it harder for my demons to grab hold of me. I know that’s a healthy, logical approach, but a lot of times it just feels like all I’m doing is avoiding emotions or situations that should be addressed – which is exactly what I want to do.
Thus, my avoidance creates an inner conflict.
I know that when those moments of stillness come, all of my issues will be there patiently waiting for me. I can juke them and dodge them or just ignore them, but I can never outrun them.
I could sit here all day and list off problems from which I tried to run, only to find myself tired and jaded and no farther away from them than when I started. They used to haunt my thoughts, and now they even haunt my dreams.
I used to enjoy sleeping. Not so much these days. Blessed are the mornings when I awake and can’t remember a single dream.
Some problems are easier to ignore than others, and some demand being confronted. Like those doctor’s bills, they’ve gotta get paid. My existential dread? It’s not going anywhere, so a little Netflix or the right music or pouring myself into work can stave it off for a while.
We all do this to some extent, right? We build facades not only for others (see: Facebook) but for our own sake. We try to block out the ugly truth with walls made of pretty lies and wishful thinking. But our problems have no trouble scaling or busting right through those walls.
Even when they do shatter my facades, I still try hard to avoid them. I can’t help it. I’ve been doing it for decades.
Like they say, play to your strengths, right?