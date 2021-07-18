Where lies the line that separates self-acceptance from vanity? How short a trip is it from quiet confidence to bilious arrogance? What sort of concoction results when love and loathing bleed across each other?
I ask these questions because I often ponder the dichotomy of human nature – how good and evil alike course through our veins and how differently we bleed when cut. Much as we try to be, we are not black-and-white creatures. Absolutism does not become us.
The world today abhors nuance. It seeks to define and label, and it demands our acquiescence to this model. The bad labels tend to stick longer, but the so-called good labels are just as dangerous.
The author Jonny Sun once spoke very incisively on this – on Twitter, of all places. He wrote, “When you call someone your hero, you acknowledge that you have made them a fictional character in your own mythology, removing their right to be human.”
It’s hard to be yourself when people want to reduce your essence to a single point on their XY chart. If someone sees you as a villain, that’s all they’ll ever see you as. If they see you as a hero, it’s hard to convince them you’re capable of doing wrong – unless you wrong them greatly, in which case redemption is unlikely.
It’s always easier to go from hero to villain than from villain to hero. You can do 99 things right and one thing wrong, and the one wrong thing is all anyone will remember. We’re conditioned early on to think this way, to see the world and our fellow humans in such stark terms.
We grow up with stories of good guys versus bad guys. We’re taught that we can be certain of what is good and what is not. Thankfully, we can find plenty of stories nowadays of flawed heroes, of people who struggle with the tension between their morals and their damaged selves.
Sometimes the “good guys” mess up. And sometimes the “bad guys” aren’t as bad as we’d like to think. And sometimes we label someone wrongly simply because we don’t take time to try and understand them.
Maybe she posts all those selfies not because she’s vain, but because she’s finally come to accept how she looks after years of self-hatred.
Maybe he’s not full of himself, maybe he just finally believes in his abilities and is chasing after what he wants.
And maybe I am actually incapable of hating someone, but it might come across that I do because of how they left my heart a twisted pile of wreckage.
It seems we’ve gotten either too busy or too lazy to see the shades of gray in each other. Life is certainly simpler when we operate in absolutes, but it’s also emptier.
What’s worse is when you define yourself in such simple terms. You must allow yourself to be complex, imperfect, good, bad – everything that makes you human.
Our souls are like a painted canvas, and there are so many colors.