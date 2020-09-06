Most people would probably peg me as a rule follower, and on the whole, that’s true.
I haven’t broken very many laws, and I hate confrontation. I’ve never even been in a fight.
Overall I’m a compliant person, often to my own detriment. If someone wrongs me, I’ll probably do nothing more than curse them under my breath.
However, I do have a long contrarian streak running through me. It doesn’t usually manifest itself in big ways; and in fact, my micro-rebellions are rarely apparent to the naked eye.
I hate doing things that everyone else seems to be doing. It’s why I have no bumper stickers on my car. And I’m not gonna lie, stick families and Salt Life stickers make me want to aggressively tailgate.
I refuse to align myself with any political party, and I generally keep my political views – and most other views – to myself. I feel like we’d all be better off if more people practiced such restraint.
I don’t own a suit. I hate suits. Fortunately, I’m rarely in need of one. Wearing a T-shirt and jeans to the office works just fine for me.
Rich people make me uncomfortable. Not really their fault, it’s just that I can’t identify with anything about them in any sort of way. As much as I would like to have truckloads of money, I could not live the lifestyle normally associated with wealth.
My contrarian streak extends into the arts, as you’d expect.
I love musical artists who are set apart from the mainstream. Sure, they might be popular, but it’s not because they’ve conformed to the norm. They embody the kind of contrarianism I admire.
Johnny Cash, Father John Misty, NF – all of these guys have subverted the expectations of their respective genres and of the music business in general. And they’re all brilliant.
Cash sang about whatever he wanted, from being in prison to shooting a man “just to watch him die” to God’s harsh justice.
FJM (a.k.a. Josh Tillman) has developed this weird persona that he’ll even carry with him into interviews. He has the uncanny ability to write a lyric that makes you want to laugh and weep at the same time.
NF (a.k.a. Nathan Feuerstein) is a white rapper heavily influenced by Eminem, but his lyrics are clean and usually deal with his depression and the childhood trauma that contributed to it. Even as someone 15 years his senior, I find him relatable.
And I, a 44-year-old father of five, will bump some NF very loudly in my car with the windows down. If you have a problem with that, then allow me – much to the chagrin of my kids – to quote one of his lyrics: “Haters go away before I hit ya.”
I think most of us harbor a contrarian streak. It’s a way for us to find our individualism, part of our identity. Full conformity is a poison to the heart and the mind, and we instinctively know that.
Contrariness is a healthy trait. We should all work hard to cultivate it.