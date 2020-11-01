Indecisiveness is one of my many character flaws, but the irony is that it’s a product of one of my better character traits.
When I’m looking at an issue, be it serious or trivial or somewhere between, I have the problem of seeing both sides of that issue. I might have a firm stance on it, but I’m usually able to understand why someone would have the opposite stance.
There is an old Calvin & Hobbes cartoon that illustrates this trait better than I can describe it. Calvin has “suddenly turned neo-cubist” after having a minor debate with his father.
“Soon Calvin could see both sides of the issue!” Calvin says. “Then poor Calvin began to see both sides of everything!”
As his facial features contort in Picasso-like fashion from panel to panel, he says, “The multiple views provide too much information! It’s impossible to move!”
This is how I often feel when confronted with an issue, or when someone wants to debate me: paralyzed. As I’m defending my own position, I can’t help but empathize with the other person’s perspective.
And I never feel like I can adequately defend what I believe because there is simply too much information. I could never know a particular subject matter deeply enough to feel 100% confident that my conviction about it is correct.
Do not ask me to be an apologist for anything. Because those few times I do make known how strongly I believe something, that belief is inevitably undercut by a strong counterargument or by life events.
This ability to see both sides feeds my indecisiveness. Should I eat at The Grill or Amsterdam Deli? Should I watch “Dark” or “Letterkenny” tonight? Should I vote for this candidate or that candidate?
Obviously, where I eat or what I watch is not of great importance. But voting is, and the choices I make in the voting booth are driven by my beliefs and views on various important topics.
Problem is, I don’t know where I stand on some topics. Either because I don’t feel like I have enough knowledge to form an opinion, or because I believe people on both sides have legitimate reasons to believe what they do.
I like to think that being able to see “both sides of everything,” as Calvin said, is good. It means I’m open to altering my perspective when receiving new information. It means I can view other people as human beings even if our beliefs differ greatly.
In our current political climate, people villainize each other based merely on policy stances. We call total strangers evil, saying their beliefs are dangerous, and we don’t even know them.
We’ve put policies ahead of people, and that’s just sad.
Leading up to Tuesday’s election, I’ve seen a lot of folks on both sides say that only their candidate can save America and that the other candidate will ruin it. It’s the laziest kind of propaganda, because America is not a monarchy, and it’s survived far worse than the two charlatans on the ballot.
I don’t know, maybe I should do what Calvin does at the end of the aforementioned strip, which is what most people seem to do.
Calvin squints hard as he says, “Calvin quickly tries to eliminate all but one perspective!” It works, and then he walks up to his father and says, “You’re still wrong, Dad.”