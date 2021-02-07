Well, here I sit once again, unable to nail down an idea for this week’s column. And y’all know what that means: stream-of-consciousness time.
The stream of my thoughts seems to be going every which way – around rocks, over fallen branches, swirling in the occasional eddy. No real direction, and trying to corral them is like trying to herd cats. Or toddlers. Same thing.
My girlfriend has a cat, an orange tabby named Penny Dreadful. She’s still a kitten and is living down to her name thus far. Penny gave me a pretty good scratch on my hand some four weeks ago, and it still hasn’t fully healed.
She’s not mean, just overly playful. But she has not gotten the memo that playful kittens aren’t supposed to dig their claws and teeth into human flesh as if they were trying to flay said human. Let’s be honest, though – and I’m not the first to say this: If you die in your house alone, a dog would lie beside you and mourn your passing, but a cat would try to eat you.
Despite that knowledge, I love cats. I can’t really explain why, other than we always had a cat or two growing up, and I’ve had cats most of my adulthood, too. Not long after I got married, we got two kittens and named them Punkin and Zima. Why Zima? You don’t want to know.
They were sisters and complete opposites. Punkin always wanted attention and was usually pretty chill. Zima was high-strung and was not a fan of physical affection. That changed late in her life, when she went blind. Zima suddenly became a great snuggle buddy, because it made her feel safe.
I must admit, though, I found it funny when she ran into things. I’m a big fan of pratfall humor, which is why I’ve always enjoyed shows like “The Three Stooges” and “Mr. Bean.” I am easily amused.
This makes me wonder: If pratfall humor didn’t exist, would Chevy Chase even have a career? He’s actually a fine comedic actor, period, but I’ve heard he’s extremely difficult to work with. I’ve heard the same about Mike Myers. Both are “Saturday Night Live” alums, for whatever that’s worth.
So is Eddie Murphy, and boy am I glad to see him back in the game. I still need to watch “Dolemite Is My Name,” and I’m cautiously optimistic about the “Coming 2 America” sequel. And is it just me, or does Eddie Murphy seem to get younger with the passing of time? Probably from drinking the blood of children, or however that QAnon conspiracy goes. More like LowIQAnon, amirite?
Conspiracy theories are fun until you actually start looking for evidence to support them. And yet, people are straight up getting elected to Congress while spouting the most ridiculous nonsense. See: Marjorie Taylor Greene, or as I like to call her, The Ultimate Karen.
I don’t usually like to talk politics, so I’ll move on to something more pleasant before I run out of column inches. Well, maybe not more pleasant, but more thought-provoking. Because this question keeps bugging me: Who called it a mule instead of a honkey?