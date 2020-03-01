Dads always get the last laugh because we have an endless supply of Dad Jokes.
Some examples.
DAD: Make me a sandwich, woman!
MOM (is a witch): [turns him into sandwich] I’m busy.
DAD: Hi, Busy, I’m sandwich.
–––––
MOM: [murdering Dad] Finally, I’m free!
DAD: Hi, Free, I’m dead.
–––––
CHILD: Make me!
DAD: Oh, your mother and I already did that.
CHILD: I need to throw up.
–––––
DAD: Shouldn’t the ribs be on the sides menu?
WAITER: …
–––––
CHILD: Dad, are we near a gas station, I really need to go pee.
DAD: Looks like urine luck, kid.
–––––
MOM: Wake up, the house is going up in flames!
DAD: Karen, don’t be ridiculous, houses can’t levitate.
–––––
BABY: [drools]
DAD: You kiss your mother with that mouth?
–––––
CHILD: Dad, can I have some ice cream?
DAD: I don’t know, can you?
CHILD: Dad, I’m 5 years old, stop correcting my grammar.
DAD: Hi, I’m 5 Years Old Stop Corr–
CHILD: [kicks Dad in shin]
DAD:
CHILD:
DAD: OK, fine, you can have ice cream.
–––––
CHILD: How much longer ’til Christmas?
DAD: Three-and-a-half paychecks.
–––––
DAD: Oh yeah, baby, just a little lower. A liiiittle lower… YES, right there!
MOM: Hon, please don’t talk like that to the thermostat when you’re adjusting it, it’s weird.
DAD: Sorry, I couldn’t resist the temp-tation.
–––––
DAD: How many times do I have to ask you to take out the garbage?
SON: I don’t know, depends on whether you want to go for a new record.
DAD: [tearing up] You’re gonna make a great dad someday.
–––––
DAD: Duct tape can fix almost anything.
FRIEND: Even a troubled marriage?
DAD: Sure, if you can keep it over her mouth.
–––––
DAD: Son, I think it’s time we talked about the birds and the bees.
[20 minutes later]
SON (shaking): M-mom, is there really such a creature as a … bumblebird?
MOM: [pinching bridge of nose] PHIL!
–––––
SON: And is a grandmother bee really called a bee-nana?
MOM: [pinching bridge of nose] PHIL!
–––––
SON: And did I hatch from an egg?
MOM: [pinching bridge of nose] … well actually, yeah, kinda.
–––––
[Easter morning]
DAD: Get up, son. Jesus has risen, you need to do the same.
–––––
GHOST SON: But I don’t want to haunt people.
GHOST DAD: You’re dead to me.
–––––
DAUGHTER: Why do you always make “dad noises” when you get out of your chair?
DAD (standing up): I don’t knnnnnnNNNNOW what you’re talking about.
–––––
DAD: Hoo boy, is it hot in here. Listen, I know a guy who does great HVAC work if you want his number.
SATAN: …
–––––
[dinner time]
MOM: Will you please pray for our food, dear?
DAD: OK, but I don’t think that’s going to help it taste any better.
–––––
SON (on phone): Dad, I’ve been kidnapped! And they want ransom money!
DAD: Ask if they’ll accept a post-dated check.
–––––
MOM: We’ve got the house all to ourselves tonight, babe, let’s make love in the kitchen.
DAD: OK, but only if you let me eat cashews out of your bellybutton.
MOM: … never mind.
–––––
TEEN: I’m running away from home, and I’m never coming back!
DAD: So who do I tell the police they’re looking for, Running Away From Home or Never Coming Back?
TEEN: This is exactly why I’m leaving!
DAD: Well, bye, Leaving.