Dads always get the last laugh because we have an endless supply of Dad Jokes.

Some examples.

DAD: Make me a sandwich, woman!

MOM (is a witch): [turns him into sandwich] I’m busy.

DAD: Hi, Busy, I’m sandwich.

–––––

MOM: [murdering Dad] Finally, I’m free!

DAD: Hi, Free, I’m dead.

–––––

CHILD: Make me!

DAD: Oh, your mother and I already did that.

CHILD: I need to throw up.

–––––

DAD: Shouldn’t the ribs be on the sides menu?

WAITER: …

–––––

CHILD: Dad, are we near a gas station, I really need to go pee.

DAD: Looks like urine luck, kid.

–––––

MOM: Wake up, the house is going up in flames!

DAD: Karen, don’t be ridiculous, houses can’t levitate.

–––––

BABY: [drools]

DAD: You kiss your mother with that mouth?

–––––

CHILD: Dad, can I have some ice cream?

DAD: I don’t know, can you?

CHILD: Dad, I’m 5 years old, stop correcting my grammar.

DAD: Hi, I’m 5 Years Old Stop Corr–

CHILD: [kicks Dad in shin]

DAD:

CHILD:

DAD: OK, fine, you can have ice cream.

–––––

CHILD: How much longer ’til Christmas?

DAD: Three-and-a-half paychecks.

–––––

DAD: Oh yeah, baby, just a little lower. A liiiittle lower… YES, right there!

MOM: Hon, please don’t talk like that to the thermostat when you’re adjusting it, it’s weird.

DAD: Sorry, I couldn’t resist the temp-tation.

–––––

DAD: How many times do I have to ask you to take out the garbage?

SON: I don’t know, depends on whether you want to go for a new record.

DAD: [tearing up] You’re gonna make a great dad someday.

–––––

DAD: Duct tape can fix almost anything.

FRIEND: Even a troubled marriage?

DAD: Sure, if you can keep it over her mouth.

–––––

DAD: Son, I think it’s time we talked about the birds and the bees.

[20 minutes later]

SON (shaking): M-mom, is there really such a creature as a … bumblebird?

MOM: [pinching bridge of nose] PHIL!

–––––

SON: And is a grandmother bee really called a bee-nana?

MOM: [pinching bridge of nose] PHIL!

–––––

SON: And did I hatch from an egg?

MOM: [pinching bridge of nose] … well actually, yeah, kinda.

–––––

[Easter morning]

DAD: Get up, son. Jesus has risen, you need to do the same.

–––––

GHOST SON: But I don’t want to haunt people.

GHOST DAD: You’re dead to me.

–––––

DAUGHTER: Why do you always make “dad noises” when you get out of your chair?

DAD (standing up): I don’t knnnnnnNNNNOW what you’re talking about.

–––––

DAD: Hoo boy, is it hot in here. Listen, I know a guy who does great HVAC work if you want his number.

SATAN: …

–––––

[dinner time]

MOM: Will you please pray for our food, dear?

DAD: OK, but I don’t think that’s going to help it taste any better.

–––––

SON (on phone): Dad, I’ve been kidnapped! And they want ransom money!

DAD: Ask if they’ll accept a post-dated check.

–––––

MOM: We’ve got the house all to ourselves tonight, babe, let’s make love in the kitchen.

DAD: OK, but only if you let me eat cashews out of your bellybutton.

MOM: … never mind.

–––––

TEEN: I’m running away from home, and I’m never coming back!

DAD: So who do I tell the police they’re looking for, Running Away From Home or Never Coming Back?

TEEN: This is exactly why I’m leaving!

DAD: Well, bye, Leaving.

