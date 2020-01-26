Troy Young’s life was about helping people. And I was one of those people.
He was owner of Willow Tree Counseling in Oxford. So many broken souls came into the circle of kindness and wisdom Troy had created there. He didn’t merely talk and listen, he got down in the dirt with these folks. He’d sometimes take them camping, helping his patients rediscover the good parts of themselves in the midst of God’s creation.
I attended church with Troy and his family at Lawndale Presbyterian in Tupelo for several years. Not long after my marriage found rough waters, Troy began counseling us.
Even though my marriage ultimately failed, that wasn’t Troy’s fault. He helped us, because he came from a place of genuine compassion. He listened and talked to us like a friend, not like a therapist. And he was most definitely a friend, always quick with a smile and a firm handshake.
My friend is gone. He died unexpectedly last weekend at the age of 54, leaving behind a wife and four sons. They are the sweetest family you’d ever want to meet.
Troy and Stephanie raised those four boys into fine young men. I don’t exaggerate when I say they’re the kind of guys I’d want my daughters to marry.
It doesn’t seem fair when someone like Troy dies so young. There are so many more people he could have helped. But I take comfort in the fact that his children have been given such a shining example of true Christian love and kindness, and I know they will carry on their father’s legacy of bringing comfort and wisdom to those in need.
This might seem like a small thing, but Troy’s legacy has found a permanent place in my life, too. During our counseling sessions, Troy encouraged Rachel and me to try something we’d never done before. I had always wanted to try my hand at acting but was scared to go for it.
Troy convinced me I should give it a shot. That was about four years ago, and I’ve been acting ever since – theater, local commercials, even a few short films.
Acting has been a healthy escape for me during some very hard times. It allows me to get out of my own head and feel what it’s like to be someone else, to experience and appreciate different perspectives on this fragile existence.
When playing a character – especially one with a personality vastly different from mine – it forces me to search my mind and heart, and I’m able to extract parts of me I didn’t know existed. It’s wonderfully therapeutic.
That’s the beauty of what Troy did for people. He didn’t just help them in the moment, he helped them in a way that transcends the passage of time. Even though he’s gone, what he did for me and others will have a lasting impact.
I’m a better person for having known Troy, and for having been counseled by him. No matter how many years pass, his kindness and wisdom will always be with me, and with so many others.