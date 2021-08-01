Do not call me on the phone
Do not call me at my home
Do not call me on my cell
Do not call me with Ma Bell
Do not call me day or night
Do not call if dark or bright
Do not call me in my car
Do not call me at the bar
OK, you get the picture: I have phone anxiety.
It’s an inconvenient affliction for someone who has to regularly call people for his job. And it doesn’t matter that it’s usually people I’ve called numerous times before – coaches I’ve covered for years.
The thought of dialing someone’s number fills me with dread. I’ve trained myself over the years to largely muscle through that dread and make the call, but some days I just can’t muster the willpower.
This phone anxiety is tied directly to my general social anxiety. I’m not nearly as awkward as I used to be, but I’m still plenty awkward.
I still don’t know where I found the courage to pick up the phone and ask Kelly Dingler to senior prom. That was the most terrifying moment of my entire high school experience. I wish texting had existed back then.
And thank God it does now. If it can be texted, I’m texting it. Even if it’s a really long text. Even if a phone call would be more efficient. I don’t care, I’m tapping away like Andy Dufresne with his little hammer.
If an unfamiliar number calls me, I’m not answering. That’s why we have voicemail … and texting. Did I mention how much I love texting?
In fact, I love most everything about my phone, and the irony is not lost on me. Although “phone” is sort of a misnomer. I prefer the description once given by former Mississippi State basketball Rick Stansbury, who called smart phones “walking computers.”
That man has always had a way with words.
The last thing I want to do on my phone is make or take a phone call. And the next-to-last thing I want to do is listen to someone else’s phone call. That’s been one of the downsides to the advent of cell phones, is having to sit in the doctor’s waiting room while some jackwagon is on speakerphone talking about Ted and Betty Jean’s divorce.
Or some kid is watching YouTube videos at full blast because apparently he’s never heard of earphones. Or someone’s obnoxious ring tone goes off at full volume. Your phone has a mute button, and it should always be on. I’ve missed a lot of unimportant calls that way.
The only time I want someone calling me is if it’s work-related, an emergency, or I’ve asked them to call. If you feel you need to call me for any other reason and what you have to say is too long to text, then sit down and send me an email.
And then send me a text telling me to check my email.
Just about anyone calling my office phone will get sent straight to voicemail. I haven’t had a home landline in about 15 years and never will again.
One phone is enough to deal with.