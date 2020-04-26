Most of the time I steer clear of controversial topics in this space – and in every other part of my life.
I have as many opinions as the next guy, but I generally keep them to myself, because who even cares what I think about anything? I barely even care, so I know y’all don’t.
However, if there is one thing I can’t tolerate, it’s blatant stupidity. You see it manifested in several pockets of our diverse society – anti-vaxxers, flat-Earthers, and most recently, those idiots who think it’s patriotic to defy shelter-in-place orders because it’s inconvenient.
Karen needs a haircut, so she invokes the Constitution and says that closing down her salon due to COVID-19 is the height of socialism or communism or blah blah whatever. You might have seen the photo last week of a lady protesting in Huntington Beach, California, who was standing in front of a Baskin-Robbins holding a sign that read “Give me liberty or give me death.”
The jokes write themselves, including this one: How about one scoop of each, hon?
You can protest the government’s actions all you want, but you can’t protest the coronavirus. It’s going to do what it does – which is infect and kill people – and will do it for a longer period of time if you keep gathering en masse because you’re a selfish jackwagon.
This is a time when humans should be looking out for each other, caring for each other. We need to be considerate of each other, especially of those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
But, this being America, politics and profits come before people. If a few folks have to die so we can restart the economy and so Travis can dine in, what’s the big deal?
If you’re dismissive of the coronavirus and the severity of this pandemic, I have some advice: Next time Matt Laubhan tells you to get in your safe place because there’s a tornado coming, defiantly run outside and yell “Don’t tread on me!” at the sky, and see how that works out for you.
If you survive, be sure to thank the nurses and doctors who will be taking care of you. My oldest daughter is a nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which means she’s at a higher risk than most of contracting COVID-19.
Most people, thankfully, have been taking this pandemic seriously. White and black, Republicans and Democrats – they agree that heeding science and common sense is the best course of action.
But the nut jobs tend to be very loud and very visible, and they pose a very real danger to the public health. Most of them can’t be reasoned with, and they’ll only listen to you speak just so they can shout you down.
If you’ve seen photos of these social distancing protestors, then you know that they are nearly all white. As a middle-aged white guy from Mississippi, I am steeped in the Southern tradition of white privilege, so I can easily recognize it and call it out.
So let me say this: Y’all need to stop trippin’.