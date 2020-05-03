I received only one hate email for my column last week about COVID-19. Y’all can do much better than that.
So I’m here with more polarizing opinions, which will surely bring an avalanche of vitriol cascading into my inbox. These opinions come from deeply held convictions on which I will never waver, no matter how strong your counterarguments.
As I’ve said before, I tend to keep my opinions to myself, especially when it comes to hot-button issues. But now is the time for me to crack open my shell and let y’all see the essence of my soul.
And we’re going to start with a big one.
• Oreos are overrated. The cream filling is fine, but the cookie part is bland and makes a mess everywhere. Are those crumbs on my shirt or is it mouse poop? I’m not about to taste it to find out.
• Twinkies are trash. Literally. The best way to eat a Twinkie? Open it, then throw it in the trash. I’d rather eat an Oreo.
• The Eagles had one great song, “Hotel California.” I’ll probably lose a lot of Facebook friends over this one.
• Speaking of music, “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield is the worst rock song of all time. I wanted to cut my ears off the first time I heard it as a child, and that was before I had good taste in music.
If I lose Facebook friends over this one, that’s fine. They’re probably terrible people anyway.
• Bush was actually a good band. If you’re not down with “Machinehead” then we can’t party together.
• College football players should be allowed to celebrate touchdowns, but only if they are intricately choreographed for maximum entertainment value. One official shall be designated as the TD dance judge, and if the celebration is lame, 15-yard penalty.
• Do not use “an” before the word “historic.” The “h” is not silent, you pretentious twit.
• Some people believe the Oxford comma should be used in all instances, while others believe it should never be used. I believe it should be used – sometimes.
If you don’t think my stance on this is bold, then you’ve obviously never met a writer, editor, or English teacher.
• Millennials are not the enemy. That’s obviously Gen-Z.
I’m going to pause a moment in case any of y’all need to get a glass of water after consuming these red-hot takes. Take your time. …
OK, let’s go.
• All “reality” programming is garbage, except for “Tiger King.” OK, it’s also garbage, but it’s beautiful garbage. And by beautiful I mean like how a nuclear explosion in the distance is beautiful.
• The show “Friends” wasn’t as funny as you thought it was. Because you’re an adult now.
• Trees are weird.
• Squirrels are not cute; they are vermin. I do not brake for squirrels.
• Red apples are gross. Go green or go home.
• Straight mayonnaise is delicious. I’ll open a packet and eat it like Gogurt.
OK, that’s enough for now. Looking forward to all your angry emails.